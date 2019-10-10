UNITA hopes for concrete solutions against drought

Huambo, ANGOLA, October 10 - UNITA's secretary in Huambo province, Liberty Chiyaka, said Thursday that the party hopes that in the speech on the nation state of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, scheduled for the 15th, in the National Assembly, solutions are presented for the drought problems in southern Angola. ,

The political leader, who was speaking at a press conference, stressed the need for the Head of State, João Lourenço, to present, in his message, policies to solve the problem of drought, as well as government programs and models aimed at leveraging the economic and social development of the country and at the same time restore confidence and security to the Angolans.

Among the provinces in southern Angola, Cunene is the hardest hit, as it has been experiencing, since October 2018, the most severe drought in its history, which has left more than 800,000 families and more than one million cattle on the brink of death.

The lack of rain harms subsistence agriculture, as seeds do not germinate and harvesting is compromised.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.