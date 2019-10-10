PURA – Puration Announces Final CBD Beverage Industry Survey Results From Goldman Small Cap Research

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the publication of the final results from the Goldman Small Cap Research CBD beverage industry survey conducted in conjunction with the PURA’s initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2019, PURA will publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company’s progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone. PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.



Survey Result Highlights

“Key Numbers: When asked in order of preference what CBD-infused beverage they would buy, 77 or 31% said tea and 74 or 30% said water. As a provider of water and tea, PURA leadership certainly is providing consumers the most popular categories of CBD-infused beverages which bodes very well for future sales and market share growth.“

“The Trend is PURA’s Friend: While CBD oils remain the most popular source of CBD products, the data and responses indicate that oils, vapes, and tinctures usage may be swapped on an ever-increasing scale, for edibles and beverages. We expect that they will eventually overtake these product categories which will be a boon to PURA.”

“Conclusion: While the interim CBD user survey results were favorable for PURA, the final results were overwhelmingly positive for the Company’s future ."

To see the full final CBD Beverage industry survey results, follow the link below:

CBD Beverage Industry Results – October 10, 2019

