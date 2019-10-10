Donated School Supplies are Sweeter than Honey to Bee’s Learning, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, October 8, Bee’s Learning of St. Petersburg received school supplies for 40 children. The donations came from engaged citizens who attended a tea party for just this purpose at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center in downtown Clearwater.



“The Bee’s Learning program is made possible by the hard work of volunteer teachers who care about the future of our youth,” said Michael Soltero, the Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Often teachers have to pull out their wallet to provide school supplies to their classrooms, so we thought we could help alleviate that cost.”

Bee’s Learning will be hosting their Annual Queen Bee Sunday Tea at 4 pm on October 13, 2019 at Nova 535 in St. Petersburg. Those looking to support the program can do so by becoming a corporate sponsor or purchase a ticket at www.beeslearning.org .

Serving as a no-cost event venue and meeting space for Tampa Bay nonprofits, the CCV Center facilitates the growth of their community outreach through fundraisers and supply drives.

The next event in the CCV Center will be the Hispanic Heritage Open House where families can enjoy family fun and complimentary refreshments.

If you would like to attend the Hispanic Heritage Open House or find out more information about the CCV Center please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About Bee’s Learning, Inc.

Bee’s Learning is a mobile tutoring program founded in 2017 by educator Leah Veal. Bee’s Learning seeks to furnish one-on-one tutoring to low income Pinellas County students who are getting a “C” or lower in their classes. The tutoring is done in an RV-turned-classroom, which goes to the neighborhoods of the students they serve. Certified teachers volunteer their time and effort to the program. The school supplies will be used by the children participating in the Bee’s Learning program thus helping to achieve the mission of Bee’s Learning: increasing literacy rates across the state of Florida.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

PHOTO CAPTION: Volunteers and donors pose for a group photo with the donated school supplies at the Bee’s Learning Tea Party on August 17, 2019. The school supplies will be used by the children in the Bee’s Learning mobile tutoring service to help educate at-risk youth in the St. Petersburg Area. For more information about Bee’s Learning contact Leah Veal at (727) 281-6564.

