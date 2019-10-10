Foundation for a Drug-Free World Participates in Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for a Drug Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter participated in the Second Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival by airing several short films and a feature film dedicated to raising awareness of the harm drugs can cause.



Included in the presentation was a moving story Lauren: The Mental Effects of Drugs by Daniel Shippey. This was an uncompromised depiction, with the backdrop of a haunting rock song, of one caught in the grips of narcotics addiction.

Letter to My Mother, by Branislav Janic, was a deeply personal tribute to mothers that also lost the battle with drugs but never lost the love of their children.

Long Road to Recovery was an uplifting tale of an athlete’s life that once filled with potential, destroyed by drug use, then turned around through his own self-determination as well as help from caring friends and associates. That help was paid forward by providing aid to others headed down the same path.

Jessie Posthumus’ cleverly animated White Lines was a nearly confessional look at his falling prey to addiction and the challenges experienced seeking recovery.

Straight Edge: Behind the X may have been the most surprising of the presentations as Jordi Penner explored the Straight Edge Punk movement – a rock and roll style that strictly avoids any drug use by its musicians, or references to them in their songs.

Each of the above filmmakers, and the others not listed, showed exceptional craft in addition to forwarding vital messages.

“It was our pleasure to support these important artists,” said Julieta Santagostino, President of FDFW Florida chapter. “We respect their help to spread the truth about drugs through aesthetic presentations.”

Ms. Santagostino noted the pervasive nature of pro-drug messages throughout the culture, especially media and movies. That elevates the importance of these counter-messages that remind how harmful drugs are.



Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

For More Information Contact:

Julieta Santagostino

Info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

727-475-6541

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Documentary



