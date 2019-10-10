Telnyx Launches Startups Program to Help Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses

Initiative Provides Verified Startups With a Genuine Use for Telnyx Products $10,000 in Free Telnyx Credit

We're solving common entrepreneurial problems by building relationships with like-minded people, businesses and teams who are developing cutting-edge solutions to customer problems” — Telnyx CEO David Casem

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform with numbers in more than 60 countries around the globe, today announced its new Telnyx for Startups Program. Aimed at helping entrepreneurs launch big ideas and designed for startups participating in accelerators, incubators and seed-stage venture funds, the program offers $10,000 USD in free credit for use on any Telnyx product. To enter, startups requiring embedded communication or connectivity can complete an online application form and Telnyx will confirm eligibility.

Telnyx provides various communications and connectivity products. From Voice services like Elastic SIP Trunking or Programmatic Call Control, Global Numbers, SMS and MMS or even Wireless, Telnyx products can be configured via the company’s easy-to-use self-service platform at portal.telnyx.com or via its intuitive APIs. There are no restrictions on how startups use the Telnyx for Startups promotional credit and there is no expiration date.

“As a startup ourselves, we recognized an opportunity to take a different approach in solving common entrepreneurial problems by building relationships with like-minded people, businesses and teams who are developing cutting-edge solutions to customer problems,” said Telnyx CEO David Casem. “Telynx has a history of working with fast-growing companies like Replicant, Documo, Karuna Health and we’re thrilled to continue helping startups advance their businesses by offering this unique and valuable program.”

Participants in the Telnyx for Startups Program will gain access to cloud communications (including voice, SMS, networking and wireless) via the Telnyx Mission Control Portal and API. Using the Mission Control Portal, users can acquire phone numbers, build omnichannel experiences, configure their communications and monitor usage in real time. Telnyx provides comprehensive API documentation, SDKs and easy-to-follow guides, all available via its Developer Center.

Examples of use cases for the Telnyx for Startups Program include the following:

- Contact Center, Cloud IVR or Call Tracking platforms requiring a voice API to build reliable calling into their applications.

- SMS platforms using two-factor authentication, automated appointment reminders or account notifications, lead alerts and order tracking.

- Managed Service Providers wanting to offer customers access to global numbers, automated porting and voice services.

- Secure IoT applications needing global wireless connectivity.

Once a startup receives their $10,000 Telnyx credit, they can sign up at the Mission Control Portal and explore the Developer Center to start using voice, SMS, networking or wireless right away.

For more information on leveraging Telnyx products and the new Telnyx for Startups Program, get in touch with the company’s team of experts.

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications, automated networking and wireless. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications. Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection.

For more information, please visit telnyx.com.





