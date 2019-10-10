'Text Your Kvetch' Launches to Have Fun in LA and Reward Beauty, Nosh, and Posh

Text Your Funniest Kvetch to Earn Fun Rewards Live in LA Love to Complain Start Today www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Text Your Kvetch' to have fun in LA. Funniest kvetch wins L.A.'s Best Beauty, Dining, and Shopping rewards.

Text Your Kvetch, just make it short like a tweet; funniest wins every week.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' Text Your Kvetch ,' to have fun in LA. Every week, a group of moms will choose the funniest Kvetch. And the staffing agency will reward Inner Beauty Foodie , Nosh (Best Kosher Restaurants this October), and Posh MishMash Gift Cards.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to have fun for good. Simply 'Text Your Kvetch' about your Ex, Pet, or Prez (or anything you like) just make it short like a tweet...funniest wins every week."Rewarding Fun in October$18 Inner Beauty Foodie Gift Card to (Bellacures, or The Drybar).$18 Nosh Gift Card to (Canter's Deli, Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory, or Shalom Pizza).$18 Posh MishMash Gift Card to (Cafe Dematisse, KC Chocolatier, or Lodge Bread Company).How to Kvetch Your Text and Earn Rewards1. Must be 21 years old to participate.2. Every week a group of moms will choose a winner (funniest kvetch).3. Text Your Kvetch; make it short like a tweet (visit www.RewardingLA.com to get phone number).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join us to have fun for good..now you can use your sense of humor to enjoy L.A.'s best food; coffee, chocolate, and kosher restaurants too."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards for their Body, Mind, and Soul to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



