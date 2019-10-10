DCARPE Alliance Launches #DISCLOSE2019 on October 17, 2019 in New York

DCARPE Alliance #DISCLOSE2019

Accounting, Audit and Financial Reporting Consortium to Discuss Launch of New Assurance and Disclosure Framework for Digital Assets

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCARPE Alliance , an accounting, audit, financial reporting and blockchain consortium announces its first annual member conference and general assembly which will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019.#DISCLOSE2019 is a single-track program featuring panel discussions and product demonstrations by DCARPE Alliance members who are addressing the need for real time financial disclosure and continuous assurance for digital assets. #DISCLOSE2019 is being hosted by Pepper Hamilton LLP at The New York Times Building 620 Eighth Avenue, 37th FloorNew York, NY 10018Attendance is free. Register here to attend The DCARPE Alliance is a global consortium of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting, legal, blockchain, investment and regulatory community. The goal of the Alliance is to provide education, drive technology innovation and open source engineering, and promote the adoption of continuous audit and real time financial reporting using the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol.Who Should Attend?Those who play a role in accounting, audit, financial reporting, investment management and enterprise blockchain related technology should attend. Certified Public Accountants will earn Auditor CPE credits by registering and attending.#DISCLOSE2019 will feature expert panels covering major topics such as modernizing financial reporting and disclosure, reporting and disclosure for exchanges and issuers of digital assets, the role of exchanges and transfer agents in the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure ecosystem and modernizing global disclosure frameworks. Other topics include logic-based accounting, reporting and disclosure automation, cryptographic verification of audit evidence and continuous enterprise system/control and financial statement audit.Provocative discussions will illustrate the need for adoption of the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol; the world’s first decentralized continuous audit and reporting protocol ecosystem for digital asset assurance and disclosure. Also featured will be product demos by DCARPE Alliance members in the service provider category who are contributing and providing enterprise software and services to the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol.Auditchain GmbH, founding member of the DCARPE Alliance, is leading the development with members in the technical category of the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol, the world’s first decentralized continuous audit and financial reporting protocol ecosystem for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure.Jason Meyers, founder of Auditchain explains; “A new breed of investor is emerging, and a new capital market has developed. They believe that quarterly disclosure is not sufficient. They place trust in decentralized, open and transparent ledgers governed by protocols. If you want their capital, these are the types of internal controls and disclosure controls that they require for them to make an informed investment decision”.About DCARPE Alliance:Auditchain is the founding member of the DCARPE™ Alliance, a global coalition of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting, legal, blockchain, investment and regulatory community. The purpose of the Alliance is to provide education, drive technology innovation and open source engineering, and promote the adoption of continuous audit and real time financial reporting using the DCARPE™ Assurance and Disclosure Protocol. The DCARPE™ Alliance will hold events and symposiums as well as educate the investment, enterprise and regulatory community about the benefits of continuous audit and real time reporting using the DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Protocol.Website: https://dcarpe.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/DCARPEAlliance LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dcarpealliance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dcarpealliance About Auditchain:Auditchain is the developer of the world's first Decentralized Continuous Audit & Reporting Protocol Ecosystem for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure. Auditchain is developing a public blockchain ecosystem populated with CPAs and Chartered Accountants who externally validate the state of enterprise systems and controls as well as financial performance on a continuous basis and in near real time. The DCARPE Explorer is a subscription based public block explorer that renders financial statement data and audit analytics in real time to subscribers.Website: https://auditchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://auditchain.com/Auditchain-Whitepaper.pdf Twitter: https://twitter.com/Auditchain Telegram: https://t.me/Auditchain_Community LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auditchain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Auditchain/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Auditchain/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.