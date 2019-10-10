Media Advisory: Notice of court hearing between the Canadian Federation of Students, the York Federation of Students and the Ontario Government

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 11, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Divisional Court will begin proceedings in the case of the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) and the York Federation of Students (YFS) vs. Ontario (Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities), concerning a judicial review of the Student Choice Initiative (SCI).



Representatives from the Canadian Federation of Students and the York Federation of Students will be available for questions from reporters immediately before and following the court proceedings.

COURT DATE:

Who: Kayla Weiler, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, National Executive Representative and Fatima Babiker, York Federation of Students, President

What: Judicial review of the Student Choice Initiative

Where: Osgoode Hall, 130 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON

When: Friday, October 11, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m.

KEY FACTS:

The SCI has arbitrarily deemed certain ancillary fees non-essential and optional for students, including students’ union membership, campus media, food banks and LGBTQ support centres.

The vast majority of ancillary fees have been deemed essential and remain mandatory, including fees for athletics, student ID’s, and technology upgrades.

The SCI has been applied inconsistently across institutions, leading to widespread and unnecessary confusion for students and institutions.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in the province, representing over 350,000 college, undergraduate and graduate students across Ontario.

For more information contact:

Ian McRae, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator: 416-925-3825 or 306-852-0128

Kayla Weiler, National Executive Representative: 416-925-3825 or 519-901-0273

Fatima Babiker, President, York Federation of Students: 416-736-5324



