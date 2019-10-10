MediXall.com to Exhibit at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. , (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the HLTH Conference, which will be held on October 27-30, 2019 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. The Company will be showcasing how MediXall.com leverages the power of technology to provide consumers with the necessary tools to simplify decision-making and finally understand & navigate their healthcare regardless of insurance status.



The mission of MediXall.com is to enable consumer focused healthcare through transparency, personalization and simplicity. The MediXall platform is all about making it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. With our tools, people can search for the treatment they need, find out how much it will cost them, schedule the appointment, pay for the service, and follow up as needed - all in one place.

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in healthcare, expected to attract over 5,000 attendees, 850 “pioneering” CEO’s, and 300 speakers. It is an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the healthcare industry to learn, collaborate and evolve.

The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, media, and analysts. By leading the development of a new industry dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH’s mission is to drive substantial reductions in healthcare costs and dramatic increases in healthcare quality.

During HLTH, MediXall was invited to participate in the Hosted Buyer program. This program is a curated networking event that matches qualified buyers from established payers, providers, employers, pharma and government with HLTH sponsors. This is an excellent opportunity to create an open environment to evaluate technologies and solutions while making connections in the health industry.

MediXall is also participating in HLTH's Funding Founders Program. This innovative healthcare program connects more than 75 leading healthcare investment firms with the most promising companies in a series of 1:1 meetings.

MediXall President Michael Swartz comments, "At MediXall, we are laser focused on putting the consumer at the center of everything we do by providing them with Choice, Convenience & Control throughout their entire healthcare journey."

MediXall will be located at Club Startup, Booth SU34. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall.com

MediXall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes shopping for medical services just as easy as booking a flight or hotel. Through our online marketplace, patients seamlessly connect with doctors while bypassing almost all of the insurance headaches. With a cash-paying customer forefront in the design, the user experience mirrors other online booking sites found in other markets, providing consumers with user reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. The MediXall platform is all about making it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. With our tools, people can search for the treatment they need, find out how much it will cost them, schedule the appointment, pay for the service, and follow up as needed – all in one place. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

