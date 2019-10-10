There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,556 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2019

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019

  September   YTD - September Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Sep 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 12,809 10,821 18.4   130,616 122,789 6.4 89,653
  40 < 100 HP 5,450 4,502 21.1   45,040 44,497 1.2 34,170
  100+ HP 1,681 1,411 19.1   13,167 12,730 3.4 8,642
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,940 16,734 19.2   188,823 180,016 4.9 132,465
4WD Farm Tractors 308 325 -5.2   1,947 1,779 9.4 1,026
Total Farm Tractors 20,248 17,059 18.7   190,770 181,795 4.9 133,491
Self-Prop Combines 586 522 12.3   3,620 3,557 1.8 1,598
                   


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

