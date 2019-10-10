AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September YTD - September Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Sep 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 12,809 10,821 18.4 130,616 122,789 6.4 89,653 40 < 100 HP 5,450 4,502 21.1 45,040 44,497 1.2 34,170 100+ HP 1,681 1,411 19.1 13,167 12,730 3.4 8,642 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,940 16,734 19.2 188,823 180,016 4.9 132,465 4WD Farm Tractors 308 325 -5.2 1,947 1,779 9.4 1,026 Total Farm Tractors 20,248 17,059 18.7 190,770 181,795 4.9 133,491 Self-Prop Combines 586 522 12.3 3,620 3,557 1.8 1,598





The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



