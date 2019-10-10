Statement from Secretary Perry on 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

I want to offer the Department’s congratulations to the 2019 Nobel Laureates in Chemistry, especially Stanley Whittingham and John Goodenough – who we’ve been privileged to support for much of their distinguished careers. Their work in batteries and energy storage will have a lasting effect on all of our lives as they drastically improve technology in everything from cellphones and laptops, to pacemakers, electric vehicles, and grid resiliency. Their discoveries are deeply embedded in programs across the Department of Energy. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry reaffirms the value of the Department’s commitment to technology research and I am proud that our Department contributed to the laureates’ work.

- U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry

