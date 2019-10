Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 9:00AM ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2019 on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for further details.

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Telephone: 416.744.5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.