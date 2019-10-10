Kevin Major To Head Coface North America’s U.S. Broker Team

/EIN News/ -- Princeton, NJ, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coface is pleased to announce that Kevin Major is joining Coface North America Insurance Company as Senior Vice President of U.S. Broker Relations, effective October 15. Kevin is a trade credit insurance industry expert, having worked at several of the top trade credit insurance organizations in North America for the past 20+ years. “Successfully serving the needs of the broker community is a critical requirement in the trade credit insurance industry today. Strong relationships with specialty credit insurance brokers are very important to us and adding someone with Kevin’s experience and expertise improves our ability to serve this critical constituency,” said Lee Spurrier, Chief U.S Sales Officer for Coface North America.



For the past 6 years, Kevin has served as Vice President – Head of Broker Gateway and Retention for a major competitor. In this role, he managed a team of individuals responsible for growing the carrier’s portfolio with key broker partners while also overseeing the team that handled client retention across all channels. Earlier in his career, Kevin spent 17 years with another trade credit insurance carrier in an array of roles in commercial underwriting, risk information, and claims, holding positions of increasing responsibility.



Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science from Morgan State University and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Johns Hopkins University, both located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Said Oscar Villalonga, CEO and President of Coface North America, “Coface has added a number of new leaders with substantial industry experience to our team over the past several months and Kevin’s hiring is yet another example of how we are reshaping our organization to best serve our clients, brokers, and partners. Kevin’s hiring also provides a further indication that Coface North America is becoming the employer of choice in the trade credit insurance industry.”

Attachment

Jonathan Blauman Coface North America Insurance Company 609 469 0595 jonathan.blauman@coface.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.