Genius Brands International’s Llama Llama Gains Significant Traction in Q4

Kellogg’s Promotion Features Llama Llama on 80 Million Cereal Boxes; Publishing and DVD Release Success; New Branded Product at Retail; and Upcoming November Season Two Premiere on Netflix

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces today multiple market milestones for its popular preschool brand, Llama Llama, based on the bestselling book franchise by Anna Dewdney.



From July – September 2019, Llama Llama was featured on over 80M Kellogg’s cereal boxes in a promotion initiated by Penguin Young Readers. All of the 120 Llama Llama titles placed in the top 15% of redemptions.

From NCircle Entertainment, the Llama Llama Red Pajama and Llama Llama Best Summer Ever! DVDs, are available at Walmart, Target and online. A third DVD, Merry Christmas Llama Llama will debut at mass retail and online for holiday season 2019.

Llama Llama Red Pajama from Penguin Publishing was selected by The Washington Post's “Best Books for Every Age” for 2-year-old readers. The most recent title in the series, Llama Llama Mess, Mess, Mess has ranked number five on the New York Times bestseller list for Children’s Picture Books.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, game and activity books from Scholastic; Halloween costumes at Halloween.com/Fun.com, holiday ornaments from Kurt Adler; and holiday plush from Cuddle Barn will be available at big box, independent specialty retailers, and online.

Season two of the popular animated preschool series Llama Llama will premiere in November on Netflix with Jennifer Garner returning in the lead role as Mama Llama.

Season one of Llama Llama, currently available on Netflix, also starring Garner, debuted worldwide in 20 different languages on Netflix in January 2018. Additionally, new Llama Llama content is available on the Company’s dedicated YouTube channel.

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, Genius Brands, noted, “Llama Llama continues to gain traction as we begin rolling out new products at market and positioning this special brand as an evergreen. We have best-in-class partners with Netflix, Penguin, NCircle and more along with the star talent of award-winning Jennifer Garner driving the series. We could not be more pleased with the growth of Llama Llama as 2020 is shaping up to be a banner year for the brand.”

About Llama Llama

Based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by celebrated author and illustrator Anna Dewdney, the preschool series is about first childhood experiences and adventures, as well as the special connections between the lead character, Llama, his Mama and his grandparents. Llama Llama tells heart-warming tales of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him.

With 25 million units in print worldwide, Dewdney’s Llama Llama books from Penguin Young Readers have all been New York Times bestsellers with several titles claiming the #1 spot, and her work has been translated into eight languages. Dewdney’s soothing tales are synonymous with calming early-childhood anxiety and she was praised by the Chicago Tribune as a “geographer extraordinaire of the emotional terrain of preschoolers and their mothers.” Books in her Llama Llama series include Llama Llama Red Pajama, Llama Llama Holiday Drama, Llama Llama Misses Mama, and Llama Llama Time to Share.

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s “content with a purpose” brand portfolio, which is led by award-winning creators and producers, includes preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand, Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and financial literacy and entrepreneurship series, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. The Company’s content catalog also includes the animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Seeing the need to provide kids and parents with a safe viewing environment that offers premium enriching and engaging programming, Genius Brands launched the Genius Brands Network – comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, as well as an exclusive Kid Genius Cartoons Plus subscription channel on Amazon Prime. The Network channels are available in approximately 80 million U.S. households via a variety of distribution platforms, such as OTT, set-top box, internet, and mobile. Through licensing agreements with category leading partners, characters from the Company’s properties also appear on a wide range of consumer products for retail. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

