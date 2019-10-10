Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 Chip for Mass-Market WLAN Access Points and Set-Top Boxes

Highly optimized Wi-Fi 6 solution supporting 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz and future 6-GHz bands

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of its 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 chip, the BCM6710, designed for WLAN applications including Wi-Fi routers, residential gateways, wireless range extenders, and set-top boxes. The BCM6710 is a highly optimized Wi-Fi 6 chip with integrated RF power amplifiers, providing OEMs a cost-effective, high-performance solution for their mass-market products.



The BCM6710 is the first 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 solution supporting three transmit and three receive streams in 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz and future 6-GHz bands. With the 6-GHz Wi-Fi capability, the chip paves the way for high-bandwidth, low-latency applications, such as 4K UHD video streaming, real-time immersive gaming, and augmented reality (AR).

BCM6710 Product Highlights

Full compliance to IEEE and WFA 802.11ax specifications

3 Tx and 3 Rx chains

Selective 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz, or 6-GHz band operation

1024 QAM modulation

Uplink & downlink OFDMA

MU-MIMO

“A year ago Broadcom announced the production launch of BCM43684 – its flagship 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 radio for residential gateways and access points. Following that Broadcom has announced and delivered multiple SoCs with one or two 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 radios integrated,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager of the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom. “With the addition of BCM6710 to the portfolio, Broadcom allows customers to build a diverse set of high-performance Wi-Fi 6 products, which are optimized for both cost and form factor.”

Broadcom will showcase its latest Wi-Fi 6 access point solutions including the BCM6710 in its private booth at the 2019 Broadband World Forum (BBWF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands from October 15th to 17th.

Availability

Broadcom is now sampling its BCM6710 device to qualified customers. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Further information on Broadcom’s BCM6710 can be found online at:

https://www.broadcom.com/products/wireless/wireless-lan-infrastructure/bcm6710

Quotes

“We are excited about Broadcom’s introduction of BCM6710 in the market. With the addition of this chip, Sagemcom is now able to build a diverse set of gateways, tailored to each operator’s specific needs. The support for 6 GHz band in BCM6710 also gives us faster time to market when 6 GHz spectrum is opened up and available to Wi-Fi technology.” -- Ahmed Selmani, Senior Executive VP, Sagemcom Broadband



“The new Wi-Fi 6 chip from Broadcom allows Technicolor to expand the portfolio of products we develop to cover a growing number of home networking scenarios. As network service providers (NSPs) look for new ways to meet different end-user needs, Technicolor has worked closely with Broadcom to seamlessly integrate this advanced silicon into our latest generation of customer premises equipment (CPE). The improvement of performance enabled by the Wi-Fi 6 BCM6710 will lead to better user experiences for multiple services -- such as gaming, video streaming and other connected home applications. At BBWF, Technicolor will demonstrate for the first time a BCM6710 chip-equipped gateway that meets the different technical and economic requirements of cable and telco operators.” -- Mercedes Pastor, President, Global CPE Business Unit, Technicolor

“BCM6710 gives us and operators the flexibility we desire in the selection of the number of antennas for Wi-Fi 6 extenders introduced to consumers. BCM6710 can be used as the fronthaul or backhaul radio, in dual band or tri-band designs.” -- Metin Taskin, CTO, Airties

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Khanh Lam

Corporate Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 408 433 8649



