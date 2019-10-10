CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Congressman Ron Estes at the CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment plant in Wichita

/EIN News/ -- Burr Ridge, October 10, 2019



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) hosted U.S. Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) at the CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, on Manufacturing Day, October 4. Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

Rep. Estes, who serves the 4th Congressional District of Kansas, took part in a roundtable event with employees discussing the need for skilled labor and the multi-faceted career opportunities in modern manufacturing. Afterward, he toured the plant and was shown the progress made on the newly created production line, which will produce the innovative Minotaur, a hybrid dozer/loader. Following that, Rep. Estes operated a CASE compact track loader built at the plant.

The Wichita site was established in 1974 and covers 46,000 square meters, housing both skid steer loader and compact track loader product manufacturing and dedicated Research & Development. The site employs over 400 people, exports to national and international markets and has Silver Level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Program.

Michael Petersen, CNH Industrial plant manager, led the tour and roundtable discussion. “It was a great honor to welcome Congressman Ron Estes on Manufacturing Day and discuss the challenges our industry faces. Manufacturing has seen a renaissance and evolved with new technologies and innovations. The products we design and build in Wichita are high tech and we need more skilled labor than ever before. Thus, it is vital to improve the public perception of manufacturing to attract talent.”

Rep. Estes said, “It was exciting to spend Manufacturing Day at CNH Industrial’s Wichita plant and see the progress they have made on the Minotaur line firsthand, having seen the Minotaur previously as a prototype. We discussed the importance of a skilled workforce, especially in this booming economy, and I hope that Manufacturing Day highlights the exciting opportunities that modern manufacturing has to offer right here in the 4th District.”

CNH Industrial sites across the U.S. organize employee events and welcome guests throughout the month of October to raise awareness for the many rewarding career opportunities in manufacturing and to connect with local communities.

CNH Industrial has 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000 in North America. The Company designs, produces and sells ‘machines for work’ and is present in all major markets worldwide, giving it a unique competitive position.





