On Saturday 24th November the Scouts Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will host the climbing Merit Badge class at Vertical Venture in St. Petersburg.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 24th November the Scouts Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will gather a couple hundred Scouts at St. Petersburg Vertical Ventures for an epic Merit Badge Class. The class costs $20 and Scouts from all troops are welcome to join the class.

“Climbing is fun and several boys in the troop wanted that Merit Badge,” said Aiden Eisenman, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 313. “It is a fun one to learn about and work on together. We are expecting boys from different troops to join us - we’re all looking forward to a fun day of climbing!”

The skills acquired in achieving the Climbing Merit Badge are varied and not just limited to climbing skills. Scouts learn skills on rope types and inspection, knots, fitting into harness and harness inspection, climbing and rappelling. Safety and first aid also play a factor.

“Additionally, the merit badge trains a Scout become more aware of the environmental effects of hiking,” said Clem Chevrot, a Church staff member who is one of the liaisons to Troop 313. “The Scouts have an ‘Outdoor Code’ where they promise to be conservation-minded and considerate in the outdoors. The Climbing Merit badge is really a holistic approach to climbing. ”

Prior to taking the class, Scouts will need to attend one of the Intro to Belaying classes, (the art of how one manages a climbing rope so descent is not too rapid) which are scheduled at Vertical Ventures St Pete location on Sunday, November 10th and Sunday, November 17th throughout the day.

Troop 313 is open to boys of any faith, as is any troop of the BSA program. Scouts are encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law. The Climbing Merit Badge class is open to all Scouts Troop members.

To find out more information about the Climbing Merit Badge class or about Scout Troop 313 check out Troop 313 website www.bsatroop313.com.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



