Industry Insider Writes "The People's Guide to Finding the Right Financial Advisor"

Seasoned Investment Industry Journalist Demystifies Financial Advisory Industry, Empowers Individuals to Identify Best Professional for Their Needs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why should I work with a financial advisor? What do advisors charge? Are they worth it? How can I tell if they are trustworthy? How do I tell the difference between one professional and another? How do I check out their backgrounds? What questions should I ask? What should I expect after I sign up?Deborah Nason, a national investment industry journalist, addresses these questions and provides an overview of the financial advising industry in her new guidebook The People’s Guide to Finding the Right Financial Advisor : Demystifying the Financial Advice industry for Everyday People.“During my career, I’ve interviewed more than a thousand intelligent and competent financial advisors and learned a great deal about the financial advising world. The more I’ve learned, the more I’ve become convinced of the importance of having a human professional guide us through life’s maze of financial decisions and plans,” she said.It can be very difficult for individuals to seek out financial guidance when they are so overwhelmed with life and the barrage of choices they need to navigate. Furthermore, they don’t understand that financial professionals and advisory practices have unique specialties, approaches, structures, and strengths. They don’t know whom to trust.There are a number of “questions to ask an advisor” checklists available for the public, but they are not comprehensive enough. A potential advisor could answer all the questions correctly, but still be an incompatible match with a client. This book enables readers to understand who and what they should be looking for to meet their unique needs."Your book is outstanding! You have, for the first time, put in one place the total landscape of what I call the “investing/financial advice” world. Your content and comments are very balanced and allow the reader to make an educated decision on what advice platform to use.As an Investment Advisor Representative and a fiduciary, I clearly have a bias towards this type of advice but recognize not one-size fits all. I believe anyone that takes the time to read the book will be rewarded by easily determining the right financial advisor for them.I hope the book is a resounding success for you and I know it will be for the readers. On behalf of the financial advice industry, THANK YOU." ~ Jim Isaacs, CFP, President & CEO, Legacy Wealth ManagementAuthor: Deborah Nason is a freelance business journalist who has covered the investment industry for Investment News since 2005 and CNBC.com since 2013. She has been awarded the Investment Foundations™ certificate from the CFA Institute. Links to her work can be found at www.c4sb.com Early in her career, Ms. Nason was contributing editor and lead writer for the Blue Ridge Business Journal in Roanoke, Virginia, as well as a contributor to both statewide and national publications. She has owned several small businesses and holds an MA in Management and Human Resource Development.She serves on the board of the New York chapter of the American Society of Business Publication Editors, and is an adjunct professor with Post University in Waterbury, Conn., teaching classes in business communications and personal finance.She can be reached at findtherightfinancialadvisor@gmail.com. For ordering information, visit: www.findtherightfinancialadvisor.com # # #The People’s Guide to Finding the Right Financial Advisor by Deborah G. Nason; Sunshine Financial Press. Nonfiction; Business and Money; Finance; Paperback 978-0578503035 $24.95; Available: Amazon.com



