Carrot Health & Colorado Hospital Association Partner to Deliver SDoH Risk Scores

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN and DENVER, CO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Carrot Health , a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by social determinants of health (SDoH), and the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) today announced a partnership as part of the ongoing effort to provide relevant and actionable SDoH information to the healthcare industry. Doing so creates a baseline understanding of social and behavioral needs across the State of Colorado and enables monitoring for any change in risk over time.



Through this collaboration, the Carrot Health Social Risk Group (Carrot SRG) will be made available to the Association’s member hospitals. Carrot SRG combines the industry-leading SDoH taxonomy standard with accurate individual person-level measurement, providing an understanding of risk across the care continuum and tracking risk factors longitudinally. The partnership provides a way in which Carrot SRG scores can be distributed and consumed by all stakeholders in a standardized fashion. This will enable healthcare organizations to identify and address key SDoH factors before they result in high-cost care encounters, and to collaborate across the region to improve the lives of every Coloradoan.

“We are pleased to partner with CHA to tackle the complex issues around measuring and forecasting adverse health outcomes caused by social, environmental, economic, and behavioral factors, and providing solutions to their member hospitals,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, Carrot Health CEO. “With Carrot SRG, users can identify the impact factors outside of the hospital – like food insecurity or housing instability – have on short-term risks such as hospital readmissions, Emergency Department use, medication adherence, and 12-month Total Cost of Care, as well as long-term risks such as overall mortality and morbidity.”

According to multiple studies, up to 80% of a person’s long-term health outcomes are driven by non-medical factors such as food, housing, transportation, and employment. Yet healthcare organizations have not been able to use this information to address health needs due to the complexity of capturing the status of each member and measuring their progress over time.

The collaboration between Carrot Health and CHA exemplifies how innovative technology companies and traditional healthcare stakeholders are collaborating in new ways to meet patient needs outside of traditional care models. Such partnerships mark a shift in the care that will be delivered to patients.

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

