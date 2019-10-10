Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2029 - TMR

Desire to Stay Fit and Young Boosts Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the rising demand from the educated and aging population to look healthy and fit, food producers are compelled to come up with products that satisfy this demand. The burgeoning middle class consumers are looking for healthy yet ‘on the go’ options while the millennials are opting for nutritional supplements. The global hydrolyzed collagen market gathers momentum from this growing trend of staying fit and healthy. Producers of beverage and food products seize the opportunity to come up with hydrolysed collagen supplements and food products.

Derechos reservados Syntex S.A., Kenney & Ross Limited, Gelita Ag, A.T.P. Co., Ltd., Bioiberica S.A., ABH Pharma Inc., Antler Farms are some of the well-established players operating in the global Hydrolyzed Collagen market.

A study on the global hydrolyzed collagen market has been made using suitable research methods to include every information that influences market dynamics. This report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents all the required data needed to make well-informed decision about the global hydrolyzed collagen market. The market is anticipated to expand at growth rate of 8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 1.8 billion through 2029.

Growth of Medical Tourism to Bolster Demand for Hydrolyzed Collagen in Asia Pacific

For providing deeper analysis, the global hydrolyzed collagen market has been split into the primary regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Regionally, Europe is estimated to account for a large chunk of the global hydrolyzed collagen market during the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029. The market in Europe is marked with the growing consumption of confectionery products, which often comes with hydrolyzed collagen added to it.

Asia-Pacific driven by India and China are likely to experience considerable surge in the demand for hydrolyzed collagen. Rise in the disposable income of the people leads to propensity to spend more on premium products such as hydrolyzed collagen supplements. Besides, countries like India are slowly emerging as the hub of global medical tourism. According to a report by IMS Health- India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India accounts for almost 18% of the total medical tourism in the world. According to an article published on CNN Health, medical tourism in India would experience a 200% growth by 2020, reaching a staggering US$ 9 billion. Growth in medical tourism is likely to boost the Asia Pacific hydrolyzed collagen market.

Growing Incidences of Osteoarthritis and Joint-related Issues Spurring Growth of the Market

Several products in the market come with hydrolyzed collagen, and there are numerous hydrolyzed collagen supplements as well. The global hydrolyzed collagen market gains much of its momentum from the rising incidences of osteoarthritis. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women over 60 years of age suffer from symptomatic osteoarthritis across the globe.

Collagen is found in joint cartilage and pain in the joint is mostly caused due to loss of collagen. Some studies reveal that intake of hydrolyzed collagen can prove to be beneficial in relieving pain in the joint and is capable of strengthening joints. It is mostly the surge in preventive healthcare, instead of curative one, that is adding impetus to the global hydrolyzed collagen market.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is driven by food and beverage industry as well. Rapid rise in the consumption of nutraceutical products as spurred demand for hydrolyzed collagen. Nutraceutical products fortified with hydrogen collagen are gaining traction among consumers, particularly amongst those interested in maintaining health, fitness, and younger looks.

To boost sales, many new hydrolyzed collagen products have been introduced to the market, like mango flavored hydrolyzed collagen powder. Various products like ice cream, risotto, and potato chips containing hydrolyzed collagen have been brought in the market to attract consumers. A number of bakery products make substantial use of hydrolyzed collagen. Easy digestion of hydrolyzed collagen is stoking its demand in the food and beverage industry, thereby fuelling the growth of the global hydrolyzed collagen market in years to come.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Hydrolyzed collagen market (Source - Bovine, Porcine, Marine, and Chicken; Form - Tablets and Capsules, Liquid, and Powder; Type - Type I, Type II, and Type III; End Use - Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals; Sales Channel - B2B and B2C) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2029.”

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented based on:

Source

Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Chicken

Form

Tablets and Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

End Use

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



