Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing third quarter 2019 earnings results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.



Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast go to www.ottertail.com/presentations.cfm and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or lhanson@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com . Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.



