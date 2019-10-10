PeopleSpace Announces Grand Opening of Seattle Customer Experience Center

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleSpace , the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, office furnishing solutions and custom architectural products, today announced the much anticipated grand opening of its Seattle Customer Experience Center. Located on the ground floor of the historical, art deco Exchange Building in the central business district of Seattle, the Customer Experience Center allows visitors to experience PeopleSpace workspace design inspiration. The space also will serve as a collaborative working lab for designers, clients and staff, and a spacious venue for industry events. A grand opening celebration will take place Oct. 17.



“We’re excited to unveil our expansive Customer Experience Center in Seattle, giving us the ability to showcase a multitude of workspace designs under one roof to Pacific Northwest clients,” said Jesse Bagley, PeopleSpace CEO. “We’re equally eager to open our doors to design industry professionals to utilize this historic space for events with an unbeatable Seattle vibe.”

Designed by national firm Felderman Keatinge + Associates (FKA) and Seattle-based Weaver Architects P.S. Inc., the impressive 11,800-square-foot Customer Experience Center features Northwest design roots with an international aesthetic, and globally manufactured and locally sourced products. Natural daylight plays an integral part in the space which features 22-foot grand ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large platform with raised seating areas that lower windowsill heights and better harness natural daylight, maximizing the vibrant Seattle corridor. A key focal point of the space is a 35-foot “live edge” – a long bar created from a Northwestern walnut tree that spans the front of the office – designed by FKA and PeopleSpace’s custom furniture division, Slate, as a major a hub for people to gather and socialize.

Innovative LED lighting manufactured by Pablo Pardo and multifunctional acoustical lighting from the Buzzi Haworth collection are incorporated into the space. The organic hanging lights over the live bar are by local Seattle manufacturer Graypants, all resourced through PeopleSpace.

Because of the historic nature of the building, many elements were kept as raw and original as possible, including columns in the space with their original numbering at the top and the marble floors.

Other features include The Bluescape Room with a green wall, an informal area fostering creative thinking and interaction; a 70-foot mural and other artwork by Stanley Felderman, who has had work exhibited in the Museum of Modern Art and Whitney Museum; a cabana area with beanbag chairs for downtime or comfort while working; a wellness room set up for quick naps; and a healthcare showroom set up to view medical furniture.

The Customer Experience Center is a partnership between PeopleSpace and Haworth, a global manufacturer of commercial interior products. It will become their new collaborative base supporting the Seattle and Pacific Northwest markets.

PeopleSpace, formerly Interior Office Solutions (IOS), is the West Coast leader of workspace strategy, office furnishings solutions and custom architectural products with nearly 20 years of success in creating environments to improve the well-being, culture, engagement and retention of employees. PeopleSpace’s partnership with Haworth has supercharged its mission of delivering workspace solutions on the forefront of research in supporting a thriving ecosystem for clients and PeopleSpace team members. Clientele and project design teams can visit four expertly designed Customer Experience Centers (Irvine, California; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle) to experience PeopleSpace’s capabilities and inspiration. The company also boasts a custom furniture studio, a custom architectural elements design and manufacturing studio, and two installation, warehousing and service facilities in California and in the Pacific Northwest. Connect with PeopleSpace on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

For more information visit: www.peoplespace.com .

