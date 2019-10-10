The Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center a SureStay Collection by Best Western Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center a SureStay Collection by Best Western is pleased to announce the unveiling of the multi-million-dollar renovation of their property, managed by an affiliate of GF Management.



This comprehensive modernization included upgrades to all 192 guest rooms as well as the lobby and hotel exterior.

The modernization of the hotel featured a number of notable upgrades, including redesigned bedrooms and baths, renovated interior guestroom hallways and elimination of exterior first floor doors. Additional hotel features include over 15,000 square feet of flexible function space including the Hanover Grande Ballroom, which caters to weddings and social events, The Foundry Restaurant & Pub serving lunch and dinner and the Bar With No Name, the area’s premier dance club.

Improved curb appeal throughout the property was also spruced up with a new parking lot surface, exterior design and landscape upgrades

Jim Dicara, Area General Manager states, “We’re excited to show our guests the steps we’ve taken to provide them with the high-quality, affordable accommodations they have come to know from our brand.” Jim also states, “The modernization to the guest rooms and public spaces has positioned the hotel on par with regional conference centers in Pennsylvania and provided event planners with a high-value option for their meetings and conferences.”

The landmark Bethlehem hotel is excited to show off its beautiful renovation and introduce their guests to the new & exciting features they have to offer.

About The Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center a SureStay Collection by Best Western

The Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center a SureStay Collection by Best Western is located in the heart of Pennsylvania's scenic Lehigh Valley, allowing guests easy access to popular attractions and surrounding cities, including Allentown, Easton and Philadelphia. Enjoy walking through historic Bethlehem or appreciate local art at Banana Factory®, the Allentown Art Museum or the unique SteelStacks®. There's plenty of family-friendly fun at the nearby Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, the Da Vinci Discovery Center and Crayola® Factory. Or, hedge your bets at Windcreek Bethlehem casino, just five miles away. Lehigh University and several other local colleges are also only minutes away from this Bethlehem hotel.

Perfect for well-executed events and stunning weddings, this property is a premier event venue in Lehigh Valley. With more than 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the hotel can accommodate events of up to 800 people. Guests traveling on business will appreciate the hotel's full business services and close proximity to corporate locations such as the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Specialty Minerals, Bosch Rexroth and more. For added convenience, the SureStay Collection by Best Western Lehigh Valley is just three miles from the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Each of the 192 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms at this pet-friendly Bethlehem hotel features a microwave, refrigerator, cable satellite television with HBO® and high-speed Internet access. Start the day off with a complimentary full breakfast and unwind in the evening with a drink at the onsite restaurant or cocktail lounge, complete with live entertainment. Other hotel amenities include the largest outdoor swimming pool in the area, an exercise facility and children's activities. Enjoy your stay.

About GF Management

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

CONTACT:

Jim Dicara, General Manager

DicaraJ@gfhotels.com

610-954-5017

Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center

A SureStay Collection by Best Western

300 Gateway Drive Bethlehem, PA 18017







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.