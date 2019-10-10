Carahsoft Awarded the Palo Alto Networks Americas Distribution Partner of the Year Award for 2019

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has received the Palo Alto Networks Americas Distribution Partner of the Year award.



Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Sales Kickoff 2020 in Las Vegas, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of NextWave partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

Performance : partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition together with our reseller partners

: partner-initiated bookings, pipeline and net new customer acquisition together with our reseller partners Enablement: number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications

number of Palo Alto Networks pre-sales, sales and post-sales certifications Engagement: nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team

Carahsoft has partnered with Palo Alto Networks since 2016, serving as a public sector distributor for their Federal, state and local government and education customers.

“We are honored to be named the Americas Distribution Partner of the Year by Palo Alto Networks,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “This recognition is a testament to the collaboration we’ve built with the Palo Alto Networks sales team and our reseller partners to deliver world class cyber solutions to our public sector customers.”

“We are fully committed to helping our partners secure the enterprise, cloud, and future together,” said Karl Soderlund, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “Today’s customers need trusted advisors, our NextWave partners, to successfully navigate the rapidly changing and complex security landscape. We’re proud to recognize Carahsoft on their Americas Distribution of the Year award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@Carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.