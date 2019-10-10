TMT M&A Forum USA returns to New York for 2020

TMT Finance announces global event for senior dealmakers to assess investment strategies and opportunities within digital infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance, the specialist global news provider, is pleased to announce the return of TMT M&A Forum USA, the leading forum for senior dealmakers to discuss the leading investment and M&A trends in telecoms and digital infrastructure on March 31st 2020, New York.



Following the success of the inaugural event in 2019, TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 expands with a clear agenda: to help dealmakers in digital infrastructure find growth amidst consolidation, disruption and convergence.

TMT M&A Forum 2020 will assess the next wave of transactions and investment in TMT M&A and financing, discuss the opportunities within data centers and hyperscalers, review how to enable next generation connectivity and build the 5G ecosystem for the networks of the future.

With deal volume fluctuating due to increased regulatory scrutiny, political uncertainty and questions about trade and tariffs, it’s of increasing importance for dealmakers to be stay ahead of the curve.

Dominic Lowndes, Founder and Managing Director of TMT Finance said: “The M&A digital infrastructure landscape is constantly evolving. Finding the next wave of opportunities remains tremendously exciting but increasingly challenging so we’re pleased to be able to reflect the changing dynamics within our 2020 agenda. With a fresh focus on the opportunities for growth within fiber, towers, edge computing, cloud and 5G we hope to help dealmakers continue to enhance their strategies.

We’re excited to be bringing our longstanding TMT M&A Forum series to New York for the second time and look forward to leveraging innovation in to the M&A deal process to our global network.”

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 , a one day conference hosted by TMT Finance, will bring together a maximum of 250 M&A professionals – senior corporate investors, private equity fund mangers, M&A advisers, industry C-Level heads, analysts and policymakers across the world to facilitate top tier debate and discuss the latest investment strategies, transaction opportunities and the challenges impacting the TMT M&A landscape within the US and globally.

To register your ticket, please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa/register

For more information about TMT Forum M&A USA 2020 please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance was first launched in the UK in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sector globally. Since then, TMT Finance has established 5 weekly news titles with a series of leading annual executive only events gathering financial-decision makers across the world.

For more information on TMT Finance visit www.tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0546bc8d-ed74-4cc8-a627-8fe64530e3ab

Contact Katrina Hopewell m: 07838255420 e: katrina@tmtfinance.com

