Nanoemulsion Market to hit US$14.91 billion by 2025 - TMR

Rising at 9.2% CAGR to Give the Global Nanoemulsion Market a Significant Push between 2017 and 2025

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With growing developments seen in the healthcare industry, significant developments are also seen in the pharmaceutical industry. One of the significant growth is seen for nanoemulsion industry . Application of nanoemulsion has grown massively in the pharmaceutical industry to develop various types of drugs. These nanoemulsions are developed from surfactants that are certified for human intake and can also be used in food substances as per safety recommendation given by the U.S. FDA. Different techniques are used to make nanoemulsions such as high-pressure homogenization, micro fluidization, and sonication. Nanoemulsions are also capable of dissolving large quantities of hydrophobics, and also have high ability and compatibility to protect drugs from enzymatic degradation and hydrolysis. This characteristic of nanoemulsion makes them ideal vehicles for transport.

With increasing application of nanoemulsion in the pharmaceutical sector, it is highly important to understand all the factors contributing in the growth of the global nanoemulsion market. Thus, to give thorough insights about the market’s growth, Transparency Market Research introduces a report on the global nanoemulsion market. In this report, researchers gave in-depth information about the market and growth possibilities available in the coming years. In terms of revenue growth, the global nanoemulsion market is expected to cross approximately US$ 14.91 billion by the end of 2025. This figure is substantially higher than US$ 6.78 billion earned in 2016. Thus, the global nanoemulsion market offers nearly US 8.13 billion incremental opportunity over the projected tenure from between 2017 and 2025. During this period, the growth rate is expected to be close to 9.2%, thus offering various lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Active Participation of Players in Developing New Products Driving Growth for Nanoemulsion

Players operating in the global nanoemulsion market are also taking significant steps to strengthen their position against their competitors. Though the presence of large number of players has left the market structure fragmented in nature. Leading players are focusing on research and development activities to develop better and improved nanoemulsion products. Some of the prominent players in the global nanoemulsion market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan plc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, AstraZeneca Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

To mention a few recent developments that took place in the global nanoemulsion market are as follow:

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. and NutraFuels, Inc. collectively publicized their collaboration on the development of nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals, water-soluble, and other emulsion-based products, like cosmetics.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in 2019 declared that they received two purchase orders for the company’s BaroShear K45 Processing System. This system is a nanoemulsification system that will be used for CBD related issues, and this system was commercially launched on 30th September 2019.

Growing Pharmaceutical Research made North America a Leading Market for Nanoemulsion

North America stands out and leads the global nanoemulsion market. During the forecast period as well, North America is expected to maintain its position and is also estimated to contribute in the global market growth by rising at 9.3% CAGR. Moreover, the presence of leading players in the region along with increasing emphasis on research taking place in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries has further strengthened position of North America nanoemulsion market. Besides, Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to contribute significantly in the growth of the global nanoemulsion market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Nanoemulsion Market (Drug Class - Steroids, Anesthetics, NSAIDs, Immunosuppressant, Antiretroviral, Antimicrobials, and Vasodilators; Route of Administration - Topical, Oral, Parenteral, and Nasal; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and E-commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025”.

