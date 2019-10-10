PDS Announces Newest Version of Vista HCM Solution Offers Innovative Employee Engagement Features

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced Vista 7.0.8, the newest version of its flagship HCM platform. The most notable enhancement to the product is its new employee engagement features increasing the interaction between employees across the organization. Other major updates were made in the Vista Recruiting solution, in managing employment and payroll history data, and in modifying workflows.



“We are excited about the new employee engagement features now offered in Vista,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “More organizations are adopting employee engagement and Vista is at the forefront of this rapidly increasing trend. We are continually focused on enhancing our solution to provide our customers with the latest and greatest in technology advancements. This release allows the HR and payroll teams to work as efficiently as possible and to increase the interaction with and between employees, as well as with applicants.”

Vista now offers employee engagement features that allow staff to easily search, interact and engage with others across the organization. Employees can access and manage their own “Wall” where they can easily manage their daily tasks. They can also view their co-workers’ profiles, calendars, FAQs, and more through the Employee Directory in Vista. Furthermore, users can more easily interact with their co-workers using the Wall, send feedback and take notes. Through Vista’s 360 Reviews feature, employees can do reviews on other employees. This is an informal way to complement another employee on a job well done. Lastly, with the new Twilio SMS Integration, users can also easily send text messages to co-workers within Vista, fostering more interaction. Vista now serves as the go-to place for staff to go each day.

Overall enhancements have been made to the Vista Recruiting solution to streamline the application process further. Applicants can now create an account, upload a document and apply for a job within two minutes. While recruiters are now able to search resume documents by keywords, create standard interview questions and send email or text reminders to applicants regarding tests and/or interviews.

Additionally, PDS made a number of technical updates to Vista. With the new workflow proxy, users can now define a proxy (alternate person) when someone else should handle workflows that are routed to them. For example, if they are going to be on vacation, they can delegate tasks to a co-worker. For the HR or payroll team, they will also be able to configure new workflows in a test environment and automatically import it into the active environment – eliminating the process of moving from one environment to another.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of recruiting, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s end-to-end HCM solution enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personal experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately-held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com .

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Contact:

Karen Higgins

A & E Communications, Inc. for PDS

610-831-5723

khiggins@aandecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.