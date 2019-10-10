Medical Display Market to Reach $2.85 Billion by 2026 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR

Surge in number of medical establishments and rise in the healthcare expenditure are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific dominated the market, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market in 2018. Based on application the surgical segment held the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical display market was pegged at $1.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in number of medical establishments and increase in the healthcare expenditure are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demands for multimodality displays for radiology and several other medical applications to get detailed view of ultrasound outputs and PET fuel the market growth. However, the higher costs associated with the medical display devices restraint the market growth up to a certain extent. On the other hand, the surge in the demand for various diagnostic procedures including ultrasound, medical resonance imaging, and X-ray is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6069

The global medical display market is divided on the basis of device, panel size, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and all in one. The desktop segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to 89.8% of the market. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of panel size, the market is bifurcated into under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0–26.9-inch panels, 27.0–41.9-inch panel, and above-42-inch panels. The 27.0–41.9 inch segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market share. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography, and others. The surgical segment held the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share. Furthermore, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global medical display market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market in 2018. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6069

The global medical display market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), , ASUSTeK Computer Inc., FSN Medical Technologies, Hisense Medical, HP INC., JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd., Steris PLC, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., , EIZO Corporation (EIZO), Alpha Display and Double Black Imaging Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.