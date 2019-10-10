There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,562 in the last 365 days.

Barrick Announcement of: Preliminary Q3 production results on October 17, 2019; Quarter 3 2019 results on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its third quarter results to end September 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results in London, UK, at 14:00 UTC (GMT) / 09:00 EST on that day.  The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.

Release of Quarter 3
preliminary production and
sales information 		October 17, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST
Q3 results release November 6, 07:00 EST / 12:00 GMT
London results presentation November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT
The Auditorium
Chartered Accountants’ Hall
One Moorgate Place
London, EC2R 6EA
Webcast linked to presentation November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT
https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/32650/indexl.html
When prompted, enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email.
Conference call linked to presentation

 November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT
US/Canada (toll-free) 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free) 0808 101 2791
International (toll) +1 416 915 3239
 

 		 The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the
conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658
(US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll),
access code 3682.

If you wish to attend the presentation in London, please contact Kathy du Plessis at Barrick@dpapr.com.

The Q3 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Investor & media relations
Kathy du Plessis
Tel/mobile +44 20 7557 7738
Barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

