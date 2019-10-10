Barrick Announcement of: Preliminary Q3 production results on October 17, 2019; Quarter 3 2019 results on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its third quarter results to end September 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results in London, UK, at 14:00 UTC (GMT) / 09:00 EST on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.



Release of Quarter 3

preliminary production and

sales information October 17, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST Q3 results release November 6, 07:00 EST / 12:00 GMT London results presentation November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT

The Auditorium

Chartered Accountants’ Hall

One Moorgate Place

London, EC2R 6EA



Webcast linked to presentation November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/32650/indexl.html

When prompted, enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email.



Conference call linked to presentation



November 6, 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT



US/Canada (toll-free) 1 800 319 4610 UK (toll-free) 0808 101 2791 International (toll) +1 416 915 3239



The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the

conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658

(US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll),

access code 3682.

If you wish to attend the presentation in London, please contact Kathy du Plessis at Barrick@dpapr.com .

The Q3 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Investor & media relations

Kathy du Plessis

Tel/mobile +44 20 7557 7738

Barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



