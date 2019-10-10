Hillstream BioPharma Announces Renewal of CRADA with National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences for Use of QUATRAMER™ Drug Delivery Technology with HDAC6-PI3Kδ Dual Inhibitor for AML

/EIN News/ -- CHESTER, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma Inc . (“Hillstream”) today announced the renewal of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The agreement enables NCATS’s use of the company’s QUATRAMER drug delivery technology. This technology will be used to develop formulations of HDAC6-PI3Kδ dual inhibitors for the treatment of rare cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL).



Studies have shown that by disrupting multiple compensatory cyto-protective pathways, HDAC6-PI3Kδ dual inhibitors might have potential therapeutic value. The primary objective of the study is encapsulation of NCATS developed HDAC6-PI3Kδ dual inhibitors into Hillstream’s proprietary, nanoparticle tumor infiltrating QUATRAMER suspension to assist with enhanced and safer delivery into malignant cells.

“Our collaboration through the CRADA program with NCATS demonstrates a vital external validation of our QUATRAMER platform, and of its potential utility in treating a number of rare cancers,” said Randy Milby, President and CEO of Hillstream BioPharma. “We believe there remains a large unmet need across a variety of cancers, and we look forward to our continued work to provide viable and safe treatment options for these cancer types.”

About QUATRAMER Technology

Hillstream BioPharma’s proprietary QUATRAMER nanoparticle drug delivery technology is an enhanced sustained injectable system enabling novel therapeutics development. Developed by experienced cancer researchers, Hillstream BioPharma is using the technology to develop a pipeline of unique drugs which leverages the platform via directed intranuclear and intracellular delivery of small molecules, peptides, genes, other macromolecules and biologics to the tumor cell, while significantly minimizing exposure to normal tissues.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is a near-clinical stage biotechnology company advancing improved therapies for patients with cancer via its proprietary QUATRAMER technology. QUATRAMER technology is a proprietary, enhanced sustained injectable system enabling novel therapeutics development in oncology including immuno-oncology. The company’s pipeline is led by HSB-1216, a unique stem cell inhibitor Salinomycin, delivered via QUATRAMER technology, progressing towards a rapid IND filing process towards a clinical trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The QUATRAMER platform allows Hillstream to build a strong patent estate and seek both FDA Orphan Drug Designation and more rapid FDA review for specific indications. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com .

Corporate Contact:



Randy Milby

President & CEO

Hillstream Biopharma Inc.

Tel: +1 302.743.2995

Email: rmilby@hillstreambio.com

Investor Contact:

Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.

Investor Relations

Zimmons International Communications, Inc.

Tel: +1 917.214.3514

Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

Tel: +1 917.885.7378

Email: jabraham@jqapartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.