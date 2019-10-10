TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Utilizes SteraMist to Restore Operations at Los Angeles County – USC Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog - announced today that the Los Angeles County – USC (LAC+USC) Medical Center has enlisted the help of TOMI’s iHP® Service as their final step in the remediation of mold that had appeared within a critical area of the facility.



Health officials forced the LAC+USC Medical Center to halt surgeries and various other medical procedures after water-based mold contamination had compromised the Central Sterile Processing room – an area specifically designated for equipment sterilization. Upon the discovery of water damage within the room, the hospital, one of the largest in the country, relocated equipment sterilization efforts to sister facilities and immediately began to focus on remediation efforts. With SteraMist maintaining a proven track record in the hospital-healthcare division, LAC+USC ultimately contracted TOMI to provide emergency iHP decontamination service and restore the facility back to maximum efficiency.

TOMI provided certified technicians, SteraMist equipment and BIT solution, and all necessary equipment to decontaminate the remediated space in order to ensure minimal downtime and resume medical services.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO, stated, “I am happy we had the opportunity to assist the County of Los Angeles with the emergency decontamination service at one of the largest public hospitals in the United States. After the successful mold remediation and our decontamination service the facility was up and running again. It was the perfect opportunity again to showcase the versatility of SteraMist technology, the rapid response and efficacy of our expert iHP service team resulted in helping the community to get one of its most important hospitals back in full operation. This was the second-high profile medical center decontamination job that SteraMist was used on this year, the other was assisting another hospital in reopening their Operating Rooms after an aspergillus outbreak.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Harold Paul

hpaul@tomimist.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.