Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition Brings Industry’s Top Event to the Hub

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Leading Edge Expositions, a company specializing in B2B trade show productions, is proud to announce specific details of the upcoming Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is slated to run from Oct. 24–26, 2019, at the Hynes Convention Center.



As with every CWCBExpo event, organizers have ensured the Boston conference is packed with insightful and informative speeches, workshops and networking opportunities for all participants. Topics covered include everything from government regulations and women leadership in the Massachusetts cannabis industry to how patents will drive global cannabis innovation and the evolution of the CBD consumer. Conference goers from all fields, including medical, business, law and growers, will enjoy invaluable information and training.

Two additional workshops cover how to build, grow and expand a cannabis business generally and owning and operating a cannabis business in Massachusetts specifically.

In addition, the Boston CWCBExpo offers multiple networking events designed to foster new business relationships with experts in the burgeoning market. The event kicks off on the opening evening with a networking mixer designed to allow dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs alike to rub shoulders, share stories and get to know each other. Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of other networking opportunities during workshops, presentations and other expo activities.

This year’s Boston expo has garnered a number of high-powered sponsors. The event’s diamond sponsor — Freed — is a prominent CBD company known for promoting healthy living. Other big sponsors include global law firm Zuber Lawler and GrowEx. These and other leading companies in the cannabis space have come together to help make CWCBExpo a highly valuable gathering.

Interest in the Boston CWCBExpo will continue to increase as the event draws closer. To register for the upcoming Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in Boston, visit https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-boston .

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpos are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held three times per year in the largest financial, business and media markets: New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo

