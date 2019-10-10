Star2Star Receives 2019 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their StarCenter® 3 contact center solution as a 2019 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine .

StarCenter® 3 is Star2Star’s new and improved contact center solution. It offers a sleek interface designed to maximize agent efficiency for small to enterprise contact centers. Features and capabilities include advanced call routing, management, and reporting, scalability from departmental to full-fledged contact center environments, and seamless functionality across multiple locations. StarCenter® 3 makes it easy for any business to leverage advanced contact center capabilities for their needs with Standard and Professional versions.

“We created StarCenter® 3 with our customers’ needs in mind,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are always taking customer feedback into account; the great advantage of StarCenter® 3 is that it meets a wider range of business needs, from informal, departmental contact center needs to dedicated, enterprise-level contact centers. We are thrilled to see the solution recognized in the industry for being an innovative customer service technology!”

“Congratulations to Star2Star for being awarded a 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. StarCenter® 3 has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 14th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine , honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award were published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet .

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.





Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



