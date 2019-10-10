FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MTCH, CVET, OSTK and SDC

/EIN News/ -- CEDARHURST, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Investors Affected: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Match Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Covetrus, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/covetrus-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Investors Affected: May 9, 2019 - September 23, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Overstockcom, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/overstock-com-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Investors Affected: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Smiledirectclub, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.