Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Market Forecasts to 2024 | Leading Players are Aldevron, Merck, Lonza Group, GenScript Biotech Corp, Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report provides a comprehensive summary of the viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market, along with detailed profiles of key market players that includes revenue product portfolio and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities. The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players with recommendations for the new market entrants.

This research study discusses the historical, current, and potential market size. The report will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and exports of the goods and services to the original equipment manufacturer. Organizations, distributors, and exporters should find information about market development and trends useful.



The study segments the market on the basis of product type, applications, and end-use. Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report offers a country-level analysis of markets to provide a better understanding of the major segments.



The report includes:

44 data tables and 14 additional tables

An in-depth assessment of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market within the life sciences sectors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

The latest information on key technical advances in different viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies, and the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities

A proprietary analysis of the market including an easy-to-understand graphical representation of facts, innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and R&D activities in viral vector-based treatments and Plasmid DNA vaccines

Key strategies adopted by major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments in developed and emerging markets

Assessment of the suppliers' landscape on the basis of companies best positioned to meet this ever-evolving demand

Comprehensive company profiles of market-leading players, including Aldevron LLC, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market Highlights



Delivery of foreign DNA using viral vectors has flaws, particularly when attempts are made to apply the technology to gene therapy. However, as researchers learn more about viral vectors and their impact on human immune response, advancements in safe and effective viral-based treatments continue.

Meanwhile, the refinement of viral-mediated gene delivery protocols proceeds, providing a convenient, flexible, and reproducible system for in vitro transfection studies. Plasmid DNA vaccines offer speed, simplicity, and breadth of immune response by overcoming the issues regarding effectiveness and safety of therapy during treatment. Innovative plasmid DNA vaccines can be useful for the immunization of humans against infectious diseases and cancers.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market's projected growth stems from factors such as the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and other genetic disorders, the growing trend toward gene therapy owing to their promising clinical results, and increasing partnerships and collaborations between companies and research institutes in gene therapy.



The rising incidence and prevalence rate of cancer is considered a key factor in the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality in the world, responsible for 9.6 million deaths and accounting for 18.1 million new cases in 2018. Consequently, there is significant demand for cancer therapeutics based on innovative technologies such as viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

Viral vectors are being researched for applications in cancer therapies and to support the delivery of genetic information to a tumor, which will permit the development of therapeutic proteins. The process typically involves introducing DNA into a cell (transfection), which encodes for a protein and other important genetic elements needed for the introduction of the gene of interest expression that facilitates successful production of protein.

Some approved gene therapies, like Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and large B cell lymphoma, have induced market players to research and develop gene therapy for cancer treatment. However, regulatory challenges, vector characterization, and QC testing, and manufacturing challenges have restrained growth in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market was segmented based on the product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market further is analyzed into plasmid DNA and viral vectors. The viral vector is the most operative resource of gene transfer to modify specific cell type or tissue and can be manipulated to express therapeutic genes.

Various types of viruses include adenoviruses, retroviruses (?-retroviruses and lentiviruses), poxviruses, AAV, baculoviruses, and HSV. These viruses are under investigation as applications to deliver genes to cells for either transient or permanent transgene expression. The rising applications of these viruses should boost the growth of the viral vector in gene therapy.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Gene Therapy

Plasmid Production

Description of Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vector

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

CVD

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

New Products and Technologies

Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Suppliers and Manufacturers: Positioning and Strategy

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

R&D Programs

Pipeline Analysis

Discovery

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Akron Biotech

Aldevron, Llc

Amarna Therapeutics B.V.

Applied Biological Materials Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Bayer Ag

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biontech Imfs Gmbh

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Cellecta Inc.

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Crispr Therapeutics Ag

Delphi Genetics S.A.

Finvector Vision Therapies Oy

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Genezen Laboratories

General Electric Co.

Immusoft Corp.

Lakepharma Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lysogene Sa

Maxcyte Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novartis International Ag

Novasep Holding Sas

Orchard Therapeutics Plc

Origene Technologies Inc.

Oxford Biomedica Plc

Oxford Genetics Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Plasmidfactory Gmbh & Co. Kg

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Promega Corp.

Psioxus Therapeutics Ltd.

Regenxbio Inc.

Repligen Corp.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sirion-Biotech Gmbh

Signagen Laboratories

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Uniqure N.V.

Vgxi Inc.

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Yposkesi Inc.

