CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TXT, MDP, MO and WTRH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - October 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/textron-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Textron Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Textron Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Meredith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Altria Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Altria Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Waitr Holdings Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr’s technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

To learn more about the Waitr Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



