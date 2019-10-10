Global Pharmacy Automation Market Anticipated to Grow from $5.1 Billion in 2019 to $7.8 Billion by 2024, at CAGR of 8.6%
- An overview of the global markets for pharmacy automation and related technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information regarding statistics for medication errors, costs associated with pharmacy activities, the pharmacist shortage and many other issues affecting the pharmacy automation market
- A look at the impact of chronic diseases, and the pharmacy service industry and its value
- Discussion of technology patent trends relating to automating processes in the pharmacy environment
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares, including Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Cerner Corp, Omnicell, and Parata Systems
The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.
The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.
Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.
Several factors are driving growth for the Outpatient pharmacy automation markets, including:
- Aging population
- Improved drug therapy
- Access to medicines in rural and underdeveloped regions
- Steady construction in community pharmacy buildings throughout Europe
- Increasing disease incidence/prevalence
- Upgrading from older, outdated equipment
- Government incentives and requirements
- Long-term cost savings plans
- Growing use of IT in healthcare
- Demand for retail self-service options
- Streamlining operations and reducing errors/risk
The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.
Report Scope
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type.
Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second-level sub-settings:
- Inpatient pharmacy automation
- Acute-care settings
- Long-term care settings
- Outpatient pharmacy automation
- Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings
- Hospital retail settings
- Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings
- Retail pharmacy chains
Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.
Product segments covered in the report include:
- Dispensing/storage
- Packaging/filing
- Software/logistics
- Other products
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary & Highlights
Chapter 3 Market & Technology Background
- Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure
- Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market
- Employing Automation to Improve Current Medication Delivery Systems
- Early Standardization of Barcodes
- Joint Commission Involvement
- Common Prescribing Mistakes
- Regulatory Authorities
- Joint Commission of Accredited Healthcare Organizations
- Food and Drug Administration
- European Medicines Agency
- European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations
- European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction
- Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain
- National Patient Safety Agency
- Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
- Central Drugs Standard Control Organization
- Therapeutic Goods Administration
- National Medical Products Administration
- Federal Trade Commission
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
- ANVISA - Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency
- Healthcare Personnel Trends
- Pharmacy Personnel
- Consumer Issues
- Safety
- Accuracy and Accountability
- Medication Administration Errors
- Medication Management Components
- Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors
- Implementation Issues
- Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation
- Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation
- HealthWarehouse.com Deploys PharmAssist
- Eyecon System and Lakeview Pharmacy
- Case Study: Parata Systems and Tara Pharmacy
- TCGRx and Premier Pharmacy Services
- Ohio Department of Mental Health
- London Drugs
- Med-Fast Pharmacy
- U.S. Navy and ScriptPro's Telepharmacy Solution
- Evergreen Hospital Medical Center
- Leesburg Regional Medical Center
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
- UCSF Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Industry Consolidation
- Global Financial Conditions
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Pharmaceutical Expenditures
- Worldwide Population Growth
- Global Birth Rates
- Increasing Life Expectancy
- Aging Populations
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Highlights
- Competitor Overview
- Dispensing/Storage
- Product Review
- Narcotics Management
- Packaging/Labeling
- Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues
- Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities
- Product Review
- IV Compounding Equipment
- Software/Logistics
- Electronic Medication Administration
- EHR Integration
- E-Prescribing Trends
- Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems
- Trends in RFID
- Product Review
- Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs - e-Prescribing
- Development of Drug Monitoring
- Other Pharmacy Automation
- Product Review
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Highlights
- Industry Structure
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation
- Dispensing and Storage Equipment
- Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
- Implementation and Equipment Analysis
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation
- Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review
- Implementation and Equipment Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Highlights
- Global Analysis
- Pharmacy Automation Adoption by Region
- United States
- Developed Europe
- Emerging Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Other Regions
Chapter 7 Technology Evaluation
- Overview
- Current Uses of Technology
- Medication Inspection
- Communication Network Technology
- Biometric-type Identification Technology
- Infrared Technology
- Automated Parenteral Dispensers
- Barcode Technology
- RFID Technology
- Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems
- Automated Dispensing Cabinets
- Robotics
- Patent Evaluation
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Assignee
- Patent Holder Summary
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Arxium
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson & Co.
- Capsa Healthcare
- Cerner Corp.
- Euclid Medical Products
- Innovation Associates
- Medical Packaging Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Parata Systems LLC
- Scriptpro LLC
- Swisslog AG
Chapter 9 State Controlled Substances Contacts
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations & Glossary of Terms
