Global Pharmacy Automation Market Anticipated to Grow from $5.1 Billion in 2019 to $7.8 Billion by 2024, at CAGR of 8.6%

An overview of the global markets for pharmacy automation and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information regarding statistics for medication errors, costs associated with pharmacy activities, the pharmacist shortage and many other issues affecting the pharmacy automation market

A look at the impact of chronic diseases, and the pharmacy service industry and its value

Discussion of technology patent trends relating to automating processes in the pharmacy environment

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares, including Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Cerner Corp, Omnicell, and Parata Systems

The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.



The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.



Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.



Several factors are driving growth for the Outpatient pharmacy automation markets, including:

Aging population

Improved drug therapy

Access to medicines in rural and underdeveloped regions

Steady construction in community pharmacy buildings throughout Europe

Increasing disease incidence/prevalence

Upgrading from older, outdated equipment

Government incentives and requirements

Long-term cost savings plans

Growing use of IT in healthcare

Demand for retail self-service options

Streamlining operations and reducing errors/risk

The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.

Report Scope



This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type.

Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second-level sub-settings:

Inpatient pharmacy automation

Acute-care settings

Long-term care settings

Outpatient pharmacy automation

Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings

Hospital retail settings

Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings

Retail pharmacy chains

Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.

Product segments covered in the report include:

Dispensing/storage

Packaging/filing

Software/logistics

Other products

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary & Highlights

Chapter 3 Market & Technology Background

Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure

Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market

Employing Automation to Improve Current Medication Delivery Systems

Early Standardization of Barcodes

Joint Commission Involvement

Common Prescribing Mistakes

Regulatory Authorities

Joint Commission of Accredited Healthcare Organizations

Food and Drug Administration

European Medicines Agency

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations

European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction

Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain

National Patient Safety Agency

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization

Therapeutic Goods Administration

National Medical Products Administration

Federal Trade Commission

Drug Enforcement Administration

National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

ANVISA - Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency

Healthcare Personnel Trends

Pharmacy Personnel

Consumer Issues

Safety

Accuracy and Accountability

Medication Administration Errors

Medication Management Components

Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors

Implementation Issues

Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation

Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation

HealthWarehouse.com Deploys PharmAssist

Eyecon System and Lakeview Pharmacy

Case Study: Parata Systems and Tara Pharmacy

TCGRx and Premier Pharmacy Services

Ohio Department of Mental Health

London Drugs

Med-Fast Pharmacy

U.S. Navy and ScriptPro's Telepharmacy Solution

Evergreen Hospital Medical Center

Leesburg Regional Medical Center

Miami Children's Hospital

Mountain View Hospital

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

UCSF Medical Center

St. Joseph Hospital

Industry Consolidation

Global Financial Conditions

Rising Healthcare Costs

Pharmaceutical Expenditures

Worldwide Population Growth

Global Birth Rates

Increasing Life Expectancy

Aging Populations

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Highlights

Competitor Overview

Dispensing/Storage

Product Review

Narcotics Management

Packaging/Labeling

Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues

Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities

Product Review

IV Compounding Equipment

Software/Logistics

Electronic Medication Administration

EHR Integration

E-Prescribing Trends

Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems

Trends in RFID

Product Review

Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs - e-Prescribing

Development of Drug Monitoring

Other Pharmacy Automation

Product Review

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Highlights

Industry Structure

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation

Dispensing and Storage Equipment

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

Implementation and Equipment Analysis

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

Implementation and Equipment Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Highlights

Global Analysis

Pharmacy Automation Adoption by Region

United States

Developed Europe

Emerging Europe

Asia-Pacific

Other Regions

Chapter 7 Technology Evaluation

Overview

Current Uses of Technology

Medication Inspection

Communication Network Technology

Biometric-type Identification Technology

Infrared Technology

Automated Parenteral Dispensers

Barcode Technology

RFID Technology

Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems

Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Robotics

Patent Evaluation

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Assignee

Patent Holder Summary

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Arxium

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Euclid Medical Products

Innovation Associates

Medical Packaging Inc.

Omnicell Inc.

Parata Systems LLC

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog AG

Chapter 9 State Controlled Substances Contacts



Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations & Glossary of Terms



