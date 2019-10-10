Worldwide DNA Read, Write & Edit Markets to 2024 | Technologies, Applications, Innovations, Patents, Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report includes DNA read, write and edit technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and companies. The markets for read, write and edit products and services are given for 2017, 2018, 2019 (estimated) and 2024 (forecast).



This report reviews the main read, write and edit technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing and disease. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact read, write and edit applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact. The main market driving forces for read, write and edit products and services are listed and discussed.



The report quantifies each of the main market segments. The read (sequencing) market is quantified by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).



The sequencing workflow products market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; library preparation; and informatics/ecosystems. The sequencing instruments and consumables market is given by platform (Sanger, NGS, and 3GS).



The sequencing services market is analyzed by end-user application (applied, clinical, and R&D). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end-user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology and other).



Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine).



The DNA write (synthesis) market is quantified by product type (oligonucleotides, synthetic biology parts, genes, and RNA therapeutics). The oligonucleotide market is analyzed by application (gene editing, sequencing, PCR, FISH, microarray, gene synthesis and other). The gene market is quantified by gene type (standardized, value-added). Finally, the RNA therapeutics market is quantified by platform (RNA interference, antisense oligos, micro RNA modulation, and mRNA) and by disease category (cancer, hematology, musculoskeletal, neurology, and rare diseases).



The DNA edit (gene editing) market is quantified by application (agriculture, biopharma, diagnostics, and therapeutics); editing platform (CRISPR, meganuclease, TALEN, ZFN). The gene-editing agriculture market is analyzed by product type (crop/seeds, livestock). The gene-editing biotechnology market is analyzed by product type (kits and reagents, cell line engineering, animal models and services). The gene-editing therapeutics market is analyzed by disease category (eye and rare diseases).



Specific geographic markets discussed include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW).



Industry sectors analyzed include next-generation sequencing; long-read sequencing; DNA synthesis; RNA therapies; and gene editing.



More than 320 companies in the read, write and edit industry are profiled in this report.



The author also provides a summary of more than 180 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances that took place from January 2018 through June 2019, including key alliance trends.

Market Summary



The DNA read, write and edit industry is at the beginning stages of its growth story; penetration of the key markets is still at an early stage. The data indicates that there is a significant future upside for sequencing across research, metagenomics, agriculture, synthetic biology, and clinical applications, among others.



The situation is similar for DNA writing and editing technologies, with clinical therapeutic applications, in particular, providing an enormous total available future market that is yet to be significantly penetrated. Major successes in this industry include the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for noninvasive prenatal testing; enabling the roles of synthetic DNA oligonucleotides and genes in the rise of the synthetic biology industry; and rapid adoption of CRISPR gene editing by research institutions and biopharma industries.



There is increasing interplay among the three DNA technology platforms, giving rise to innovative corporate strategies. For example, Arbor Biotechnologies employs sequencing, gene synthesis, and artificial intelligence to perform high-throughput discovery of biomolecules, including new CRISPR proteins.



Report Scope



28 data tables and 77 additional tables

An overview of the global market for DNA read, write and edit technologies, applications, and industries

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion on sequencing technologies, market applications, industry structure, and important clinical sequencing initiatives

Information pertaining to several significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to sequencing services write synthesis and gene editing technologies' market development

A look at the innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research & development programs in stem cell-based therapies and gene therapies

Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances data

Company profiles of over 320 major global players within the industry, including 3Billion Inc., 23Andme Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pacific Biosciences, Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies and Markets

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Applications of DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

DNA Read, Write and Edit Market Driving Forces

Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Introduction to Nucleic Acid Technologies

Genetic Variation and Analysis

Sequencing Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

DNA Write (Synthesis) Technologies

PCR-Based Approaches

Solid-Phase-Based Approaches

Microfluidic Technologies

Gene Editing Technologies

CRISPR Enzyme Technologies

Gene Editing Delivery Technologies

Viral Delivery Technologies

Non-Viral Delivery Technologies

Chapter 5 DNA Read, Write and Edit Initiatives

Initiatives

American Gut Consortium

BabySeq

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

Clinical Genome Resource

Epigenetics for Females Personalized Cancer Care

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Gene Therapy Initiative

Human Cell Atlas Consortium

Immunomonitor Consortium

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program

Laboratory for Genomics Research

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Lung Cancer Master Protocol Project

Matchmaker Exchange

Medical Genome Initiative

Metagenomics and Metadesign of Subways and Urban Biomes

Million Veteran Program

Molecular Integration in Neurological Diagnosis

MedSeq

National Microbiome Initiative

Next-generation Single Cell Analysis Program

PreCancer Atlas

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prospective Registry of Multiple Testing

Quality Assurance Initiative Pathology Project

Somatic Cell Genome Editing Program

Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium

Trans Omics for Precision Medicine Initiative

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Applications

Applications Overview

Genome Editing Applications

DNA Sequencing Applications

R&D Applications

Applied Applications

DNA Write (Synthesis) Applications

Oligonucleotides

Synthetic Genes

BioBrick (Synbio) Parts

Genome Editing Applications

Cell Engineering

Organism Engineering

Screening and Tools

Chapter 7 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries

Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long Read Sequencing Industry

DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry

Oligos as Therapeutics

Gene Synthesis Workflow

Gene Synthesis Value Chain

Synthetic Gene Market Segments

Gene Editing Industry

Chapter 8 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Alliance Summaries

Chapter 9 DNA Read, Write and Edit Markets

Industry Growth-Driving Forces

DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

Global DNA Read (Sequencing), Write (Synthesis) and Edit (Gene Edit) Markets

DNA Read (Sequencing) Markets

Clinical Diagnostic Sequencing Market

Cardiology Market

DNA Write (Synthesis) Markets

Gene Editing Market

Market for Gene-edited Crops/Seeds

Gene-edited Livestock Market

Chapter 10 Patents

Circulating Tumor Cell Patents

Exosome Patents

Cell-free DNA Patents

Sequencing-related Patent Issues

Gene Editing-Related Patents

Gene Editing Patents (Sangamo Case Study)

RNA Therapy-related Patents

Chapter 11 Nucleic Acid Read, Write and Edit Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



10X Genomics Inc.

23andMe Inc.

3Billion Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Admera Health

Adverum Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alcediag

Aldevron

Allergan Plc

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Amfora Inc.

Anchordx Medical Co., Ltd.

Anges Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology Co., Ltd.

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

Apeiron Biologics AG

Aperiomics Inc.

Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Archer Dx

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Arup Laboratories

Asia Genomics Pte. Ltd.

Astrazeneca Plc

Astridbio Technologies Kft.

Asuragen Inc.

Atg Biosynthetics GmbH

Athena Diagnostics Inc.

Atreca Inc.

Atum

Avecia

B-Mogen Biotechnologies Inc.

Base4 Innovation Ltd.

Basf AG

Bayer AG

Baylor Genetics

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Bio Basic Inc.

Bio S&T Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Ltd.

Bioarray S.L.

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biomarx Inc.

Bioneer Corp.

Blue Heron Biotech Llc

Bluebird Bio

Blueprint Genetics

Bluestar Genomics Inc.

Boreal Genomics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Brooks Life Sciences

Calyxt Inc.

Cambridge Epigenetix Ltd.

Cancer Genetics

Caredx Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Casebia Therapeutics

Caszyme

Catalog Technologies Inc.

Cegat GmbH

Celgene Corp.

Cellectis SA

Cellmax Life

Celsee Inc.

Centogene AG

Cergentis B.V.

Chronix Biomedical

Cibus Inc.

Circulogene Theranostics

Circulomics Inc.

Cofactor Genomics Inc.

Color Genomics

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences Inc.

Cosmosid

Crispr Therapeutics AG

Cygnus Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Darui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.

Depixus

Desktop Genetics Ltd.

Devyser Ab

Diacarta Inc.

Diagnomics

Diploid

Direct Genomics Co., Ltd.

Directed Genomics Llc

DNA Electronics Ltd.

DNA Script

Dnanexus Inc.

Dovetail Genomics Llc

Dowdupont Inc.

Edigene Corp.

Edigene Inc.

Editas Medicine Inc.

Egenesis Inc.

Electronic Biosciences

Eligo Bioscience

Envision Genomics

Epic Sciences Inc.

Epoch Life Science Inc.

Esperite Nv

Etagen Pharma

Eurofins Scientific

Evonetix

Exact Sciences Corp.

Expedeon AG

Ezlife Bio Inc.

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Inc.

Fry Laboratories Llc

Full Genomes Corp.

Fusion Genomics Corp.

G+Flas Life Sciences Inc.

Genapsys Inc.

Gencove Inc.

Gendx Bv

Gene By Gene Ltd.

Genedx Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

Generay Biotech Co., Ltd.

Genetics Research Llc

Genexosome Technologies Inc.

Genomatix Software GmbH

Genome Profiling Llc

Genome. One Pty Ltd.

Genomic Expression

Genomic Health Inc.

Genomnia Srl

Genomoncology

Genoox

Genospace

Genscript

Genus Plc

Gigagen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Golden Helix

Grail Inc.

Grandomics Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Guardant Health Inc.

Guardiome

Haplox Biotechnology

Helitec

Helix Opco Llc

Helixworks Technologies Ltd.

Histogenetics Llc.

Homology Medicines Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Inex Innovations Exchange Pte. Ltd.

Inivata Ltd.

Inscripta Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Llc

Invitae

Invivoscribe Inc.

Irepertoire Inc.

Kailos Genetics

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Karius Inc.

Kellbenx Inc.

Kew Inc.

Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co., Ltd.

KWS Saat Se

Labgenius Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Laboratory For Molecular Medicine

LC Sciences

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Lexent Bio Inc.

LGC Group

Locus Biosciences

Logicbio Therapeutics

Loop Genomics

Lunglife Ai, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Mapmygenome

Mayo Medical Laboratories

Mdxhealth Inc.

Medgenome Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa

Merck Kgaa

Microsoft Corp.

Mogene Llc

Molecular Assemblies Inc.

Molecular Health GmbH

Molecular Loop Biosolutions Llc

Molecularmd Corp.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

N-Of-One Inc.

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Natera Inc.

Naveris Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories

New England Biolabs

New Oncology GmbH

Newgene Ltd.

Ngenebio Co., Ltd.

Nipd Genetics

Novartis Pharma AG

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Nucelis Llc

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

Nugen Technologies Inc.

Numedii

Nuprobe Inc.

NX Prenatal Inc.

Ocunexus Therapeutics Inc.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Omniseq Llc

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna S.A.

Oneome Inc.

Ontera

Othram Inc.

Oxford Biomedica Plc

Oxford Genetics Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc.

Pairwise Plants Inc.

Pangaea Oncology

Paradigm Diagnostics Inc.

Parseq Lab Co., Ltd.

Pathway Genomics Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Pieriandx

Population Genetics Technologies Ltd.

Portable Genomics Llc

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Positive Bioscience

Precipio Inc.

Precision Biosciences Inc.

Predicine Inc.

Prenetics

Preventiongenetics Inc.

Promega Corp.

Q-State Biosciences

Qiagen Nv

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecyte Inc.

Real-Time Genomics Inc.

Recombinetics, Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Screencell

Seekin

Sequencing.Com

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Sgi-Dna Inc.

Sherlock Biosciences

Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Sistemas Genmicos Sl

Softgenetics Llc

Sophia Genetics

Spera Medical

Sta Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt. Ltd.

Syapse

Synbio Technologies Inc.

Syngenta AG

Synpromics Ltd.

Synthego Corp.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Takara Bio

Tempus

Theranosis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Early Detection Corp.

Toolgen

Trace Genomics Inc.

Translate Bio

Tropic Biosciences Uk Ltd.

Twinstrand Biosciences

Twist Bioscience

Ubiquity Genomics Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

Veritas Genetics

Verogen Inc.

Vir Biotechnology Inc.

Vortex Biosciences

Xing Technologies Llc

Yield10 Biosciences Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd.

Yourgene Health Plc

Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3k4t3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.