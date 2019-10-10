Global Self-Healing Material Market 2017-2019 & 2023 | Featuring Profiles on Major Vendors: Acciona, BASF, Critical Materials, Sensor Coating Systems, Triton Systems, and Nissan Motor Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-Healing Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Self-healing materials, such as self-healing cement and mortars, that are used in the construction sector have exhibited significant demand. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

The high adoption across construction applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Hence, the high growth of the construction sector globally is expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the global self-healing material market.

Moreover, high adoption across the automotive sector is creating huge growth potential in the market.

Report Scope



The scope of this report is broad and covers product types, materials, and end-users of self-healing materials. The market has been segmented by product type into asphalt, concrete, ceramic, polymers, fiber-reinforced composites and others. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market, with the estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the self-healing material market. Further, it explains the major drivers, innovations, advancements and regional dynamics of the global self-healing material market, as well as current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The report includes:

43 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market for self-healing materials

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

An understanding of terms such as self-repairing and autonomic healing and their mode of function when integrated with human made materials

Information on anisylpropylenes and ethylene copolymerization based self-healing materials

Coverage of increasing funding and investments for research and development on self-healing materials

A look into the potential use of self-healing technologies in soft robotics

Explanation of major drivers, innovation and advancement along with regional dynamics and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Acciona S.A., BASF SE, Critical Materials S.A., Sensor Coating Systems, Triton Systems Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Compliances

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Innovations and Advancements

Potential Use of Self-healing Technologies in Soft Robotics

Revolutionary Technology in Self-healing Concretes and Composites

Market Trends

Utilization of Self-healing Materials in Biotextiles

Focus on Improving Product Performance Through Self-healing Coatings

Development of Shape Memory Polymers Using Self-healing Materials

Sustainable Materials of Choice to Generate Less Waste

Industry Growth Drivers

Surging Application in End-User Industries

Utilization in the Production of Biomimetic

Rising Demand of Self-healing Materials in Emerging Economies

High Investments for the Development of Self-healing Products

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Asphalt

Benefits of Self-healing Asphalt

Concrete

Bacteria-Based Healing Process

Shape Memory Polymers

Application in Medium-Sized and Small-Sized Buildings

Applications in Large-Sized Buildings and Roads

Ceramic

Alumina

Zirconia

Concrete

Carbides

Nitrides

Polymers

Intrinsic Self-healing Polymers

Extrinsic Self-healing Polymers

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Others

Nickel

Chapter 5 Self-healing Material Market by Material Form

Intrinsic

Extrinsic

Chapter 6 Self-healing Material Market by End User

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics

Biotechnology

Others

Engines

Fuselage

Aerostructures

Coatings

Chapter 7 Self-healing Material Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 8 Self-healing Material Market Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality and Technology

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturers and Distributors

End Users

Chapter 9 Competitive Scenario



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Acciona S.A.

Adaptive Surface (Slips) Technologies

Akzonobel N.V.

Apple

Applied Nanotech Holdings

Applied Thin Films Inc.

Arkema

Autonomic Materials

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Critical Materials S.A.

DuPont

Ilika PLC

NEI Corp.

Nissan

Sensor Coating Systems

Stopaq B.V.

Suprapolix B.V.

Triton Systems

