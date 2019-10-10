eSight 3 Approved on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule

Thousands of legally blind veterans and those living with low vision have greater access to the electronic glasses with advanced sight-enhancing technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight , a world leader in vision technology, announced the approval of eSight 3 – advanced sight-enhancing glasses for those living with visual impairments -- on the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). The registration allows eSight to be included on the FSS through December 2023.



According to the VA’s Office of Blind Rehabilitation Services, there are approximately 130 thousand U.S. veterans who are legally blind, and more than 1 million veterans living with low vision that causes a loss of ability to perform necessary daily activities. Having been approved on the FSS, eSight has already assisted six veterans through the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, the Blind Rehabilitation Centers (BRC) and many other low vision clinics across the US.

“With so many veterans impacted by vision loss, it was important to us that we worked alongside the VA to make the device as easily accessible as possible,” said Kevin Banderk, CEO of eSight. “With eSight approved on the Federal Supply Chain, we’re able to partner with the VA’s Blind Rehabilitation and Medical Centers to provide the access these veterans so greatly deserve. It’s our honor to empower veterans affected by visual impairments.”

How eSight Works

eSight 3 enhances vision for individuals living with central vision loss. The device uses high-resolution screens, smart algorithms and a cutting-edge camera to help a low vision individual see clearly and live an active and independent life. The device provides a non-surgical, wearable solution that functions by stimulating synaptic activity from the remaining photoreceptor function in the user’s eyes. This can provide the brain with increased visual information to naturally compensate for gaps in the user’s field of view.

Veterans can demonstrate eSight with their Low Vision Specialist. If successful, then a medical request will be made and processed. Veterans living with low vision can contact their local VA or eSight team at veterans@esighteyewear.com to get started.

To learn more about eSight, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448) or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com .

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: To help people see the world, and change the world. Its current leading-edge product portfolio includes eSight 3, electronic glasses with enhanced vision technology that are clinically proven to improve sight for people living with vision loss and help them regain independent mobility. eSight’s future product innovations for enterprise will combine wearable devices with apps and solutions that transform the business world by helping people to see and collaborate more effectively. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

