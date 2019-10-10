eSight and CNIB Announce National Partnership to Benefit Canadians with Sight Loss

Expanded national access to electronic glasses will change what it means to be blind today for many Canadians

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of World Sight Day, eSight, a Canadian-based world leader in vision technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with CNIB, a non-profit organization driven to change what it means to be blind today. The partnership, the first of its kind for eSight, will expand access of its flagship product, eSight 3, to individuals living with sight loss in Canada. Recognized as a “Top Innovation” by Time Magazine, eSight 3 is an advanced assistive device that enables many individuals living with central vision loss to see more clearly.



“This partnership will make a significant difference in the lives and independence of many Canadians with sight loss,” said John M. Rafferty, President & CEO, CNIB Foundation. “With greater access to eSight, many individuals will have opportunities they never before thought possible - to see the faces of their loved ones, to return to work, to perform better in school, to rediscover hobbies and feel more confident in new environments.”

Starting October 10th, eSight 3 will be available for purchase at five CNIB locations in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, together with training provided by both eSight and CNIB. The program will expand to CNIB locations across Canada in the following 12 months, providing greater ease of access and training support for low vision Canadians.

“CNIB was the obvious choice as our premier national distribution partner because we share a passion to change the lives of Canadians living with visual impairments,” said Sam Ifergan, Executive Chairman of eSight. “We’re proud to partner with CNIB as our premier retail and training destination where Canadians can experience the amazing benefits of eSight before they purchase.”

Canada’s Low Vision Community

Since the launch of eSight 3 in early 2017, eSight - a Class 1 Medical Device - has helped thousands worldwide enhance their vision. Approximately 1.5 million Canadians aged 15 years or older live with a vision-related disability, while 5.6 million more have an eye disease that could cause vision impairments. As our population ages, the number of people impacted by vision loss in Canada will increase dramatically – by more than 30 percent in just the next decade. The most common eye conditions among current eSight users are macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, ocular albinism, retinopathy of prematurity and a host of other eye conditions.

How eSight Works

eSight 3 enhances vision for individuals living with central vision loss. The device uses high-resolution screens, smart algorithms and a cutting-edge camera to help a low vision individual see more clearly and live an active and independent life. The device provides a non-surgical, wearable solution that functions by stimulating synaptic activity from the remaining photoreceptor function in the user’s eyes. This can provide the brain with increased visual information to naturally compensate for gaps in the user’s field of view.

For more information on how eSight can benefit you or someone you know, please contact CNIB at 1-844-887-8572 or an eSight Advisor at 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), or visit www.eSightEyewear.com .



About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise - to help people see the world, and change the world. Its current leading-edge product portfolio includes eSight 3, electronic glasses with enhanced vision technology that are clinically proven to improve sight for people living with vision loss and help them regain independent mobility. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About CNIB Foundation

Founded in 1918, the CNIB Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization that empowers people impacted by blindness to live the lives they choose. Funded by charitable donations and enabled by the selfless contributions of volunteers, our innovative programs and powerful advocacy drive change in communities from coast to coast to coast.



