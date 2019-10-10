Moody’s CFO to Address Leadership in Sustainable Value Creation at New Metrics 19

Sustainable Brands announces Mark Kaye as distinguished speaker for Philadelphia conference

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands recently announced Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Moody’s Corporation, as a distinguished keynote speaker for its annual New Metrics conference. New Metrics ‘19: Next Generation Goals & Reporting, scheduled for November 18-20 in Philadelphia, PA, will gather more than 300 executives, sustainability strategists and finance leaders from across the globe. Moody’s Corporation provides credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. It is committed to embedding sustainable principles across its operations and enabling better outcomes for companies and investors through its data and assessments on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Mark Kaye is responsible for all global financial activities for Moody’s Corporation and leads a team whose mission is to provide data-driven financial insights to support the execution of the company’s operational and strategic decisions. His address at New Metrics ‘19 will focus on the characteristics of sustainability-minded CFOs, highlighting how CFOs and their teams can best orient themselves toward forward-looking ‘integrated planning’; advance investment in social and environmental innovation; and encourage the incorporation of ESG considerations into new products and services. He will also speak to the importance of impact measurement and reporting.

“CFOs of the future will be challenged to place sustainability at the heart of financial decision-making,” said Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer of Moody’s. “Scaling up these actions globally will require a transformation in financial decision-making, alongside changes to traditional accounting practices and education to empower tomorrow’s leaders to take this forward.”

“We are honored to have Mark participate at New Metrics ’19,” states Dimitar Vlahov, Sr. Director of Knowledge and Insights. “Having the CFO of Moody’s is a testament to the importance of the role of business in our society, and how business must integrate these issues into both decision-making and reporting.”

Proud supporters of this event include Flex, Greengate Power, Metrio Software, Pachama, American Forest Foundation and Trucost, part of S&P Global. South Pole Group is the official Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset partner, Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) is the official Water Restoration partner, and TerraCycle is the official Waste Management & Diversion partner. Additional partners include SustainAbility, G&A Institute, Wharton IGEL, 3BL Media, and Karma Impact.

New Metrics ‘19 is scheduled for November 18-20, 2019 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. Media are encouraged to apply for press credentials at media@sustainablebrands.com.

Further information and program highlights can be found by visiting the conference website at NewMetrics19.com. Please contact the Sustainable Brands team or call 415.626.2212 for more information about showcasing your company.

About Sustainable Brands

Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year.

Attachment

Marie Perriard Sustainable Brands 415.626.2212 mperriard@sustainablebrands.com



