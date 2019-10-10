TrueCar and its Affinity Partners are the Most Visited and Most Useful Independent Websites for 6th Year in a Row According to J.D. Power

For the sixth year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners are the most visited and most useful independent websites among new-vehicle buyers.

and independent websites among new-vehicle buyers. For the eighth year in a row, TrueCar and its affinity partners have driven the most dealer showroom visits among independent sites.

among independent sites. Over the past eight years, TrueCar has been found to be most useful for its pricing content among independent sites.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar today announced that TrueCar and its affinity partners are the most visited and most useful independent websites among new-vehicle buyers for the sixth year in a row, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 New Autoshopper Study. The study also found, for the eighth year in a row, that TrueCar and its affinity partners have driven the most dealer showroom visits among independent sites. Additionally, over the past eight years, TrueCar has been found to be most useful for its pricing content among independent sites.

“This is a powerful vote of confidence and trust from consumers who use TrueCar and our affinity partner sites to help them navigate all aspects of the car buying journey,” said Mike Darrow Interim CEO & President of TrueCar.

TrueCar’s affinity partner network is comprised of more than 500 car-buying websites for some of the world’s most trusted brands, and is unrivaled in the industry, providing differentiated value for consumers, dealers and automakers. Last year TrueCar and its affinity partners introduced over 5,000,000 customers to TrueCar’s Certified Dealer network resulting in over 1,000,000 vehicles sold.

“We’re thrilled to see the value that we provide consumers and our dealer partners recognized by J.D. Power,” added Darrow. “Buying a vehicle is the second largest purchase decision most people make. This proves that empowering consumers with useful data and tools that give them price confidence is absolutely essential in helping them feel ready to visit the dealership.”

TrueCar analyzes millions of actual vehicle transactions to show consumers what others paid for the car they wish to purchase, then allows consumers to connect with its nationwide network of Certified Dealers to receive upfront transactable prices on vehicles in local dealer inventory.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

About the J.D. Power New Autoshopper Study (NAS):

The J.D. Power New Autoshopper Study is an annual survey conducted to understand how new-vehicle purchasers use digital automotive information during their new-vehicle shopping process. The 2019 study included 19,201 purchasers of the 2017-2019 model year new vehicles. Respondents had to participate in the new vehicle purchase decision, and use the internet to shop for their new vehicle. In addition to capturing auto manufacturer and dealership website usage, the study measured the use of 31 independent auto web sites, including TrueCar and several of the sites it powers.

TrueCar PR Contact Shadee Malekafzali Shadee@truecar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.