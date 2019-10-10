Announcing Domo for Square, a New Application to Help Merchants with Multiple Square Accounts Easily Unlock Real-Time Business Insights and Value from All their Square Data

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced a new application, Domo for Square, which empowers merchants that have multiple Square accounts to easily unlock real-time business insights and value from all their Square data. Sellers can easily bring together Square data into one place, making it easier to collect, analyze, and distribute.



With the Domo for Square app, sellers that have multiple Square accounts receive consolidated reporting of all their Square data through a pre-built Domo experience that’s available to them on any device. Once the data is consolidated in Domo, sellers have a variety of interactive and powerful visualizations to better understand what’s happening across their business. Filters in the app, for example, can help them discover new insights by visualizing important metrics such as period-over-period comparisons, or sales by category or sales type – such as card or cash.

Domo for Square customer Smorgasburg was named “The Woodstock of Eating” by The New York Times and attracts more than 10,000 people a day to three weekly Brooklyn markets as well its Downtown Los Angeles location. Founded in 2011, Smorgasburg has become the largest weekly outdoor food market in the world while elevating hundreds of small businesses on its entrepreneurial platform.

“Smorgasburg is a festival of the senses, but it’s complicated behind the scenes, and we wanted to improve both the vendor and consumer experience with more fluid transactions and better insight into sales data,” said Smorgasburg co-founder Eric Demby. “We were extracting data individually from hundreds of small vendors, inputting it into Excel spreadsheets, and trying to gain insights this old-fashioned way. With Domo for Square, we’re starting to see what is possible when looking at data and insights in real-time. We’re consolidating all our accounts in Domo to build our Apple Pay reporting, and can now easily observe key metrics across all of our vendors, which is by far more efficient and useful.”

“At Square, we strive to deliver remarkable solutions to our sellers that help them grow their business. Domo for Square gives sellers a never-before-seen look into key metrics across multiple accounts, and offers them the ability to customize their insights and reporting, to best meet the needs of their specific operations,” said Pankaj Bengani, Global Partnerships Lead at Square. “We’re excited to see the impact of the Domo for Square app on our sellers’ businesses.”

“Domo was built to put your data to work for you, and Domo for Square is a great example of our platform put to action,” said Jay Heglar, chief business officer at Domo. “The power of Domo is around combining any source of data, extracting key metrics from that data and putting it into the hands of everyone in an organization to make real-time decisions that drive business value. Domo for Square is bringing the power of enterprise tech to small businesses, empowering Square sellers with the data and insights they need to easily run their businesses.”

Availability

The new solution is available today in the Domo App Store and the Square App Marketplace. To learn more about the Domo for Square App, visit: www.domo.com/partners/apps/square

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

