Daily Burn Launches Dedicated Running App With Audio-Guided Runs And Custom Weekly Plans

“One of the biggest elements of Daily Burn is our strong and engaged community,” said Tricia Han, CEO of Daily Burn. “With so many members sharing stories of running their first 5k, starting to run for exercise for the first time, or beginning to combine cross training with running, we knew we had to create a dedicated resource to help them achieve their goals. It can be a big challenge to know where to start with a new workout routine, so Running by Daily Burn gives members access to coaches wherever they are—from warm-up to cool down.”

Running by Daily Burn is one of the first premium running apps to offer both comprehensive tracking and guidance support. Key features include:



Custom weekly plans based on your running goals: Running programs can be selected and customized based on your goals (such as 5K training), run time, or distance, and all include a variety of runs to keep you motivated.

Running programs can be selected and customized based on your goals (such as 5K training), run time, or distance, and all include a variety of runs to keep you motivated. Audio-guided runs: Take one of Daily Burn’s world-class trainers on a run through custom audio-guided run options, categorized by tempo, length, interval, and endurance. Each run is assigned a difficulty level to give you the exact type of run you’re looking for.

GPS tracking and Apple Health support: If you prefer running outside, the app will track your path via GPS so you can review your pace and distance. If you prefer the treadmill, you're prompted to enter mileage so the app can track your progress. All run information can also be sent to your Apple Health app.

If you prefer running outside, the app will track your path via GPS so you can review your pace and distance. If you prefer the treadmill, you’re prompted to enter mileage so the app can track your progress. All run information can also be sent to your Apple Health app. Trainer-led videos for stretching and cool-down : From pre- to post-run, Daily Burn trainers are on the app to demonstrate the best stretches and cool-down exercises to help minimize injuries and recover faster.

Community tab: You can post pictures, share comments, and start threads with other members within the app for extra motivation and support.

: You can post pictures, share comments, and start threads with other members within the app for extra motivation and support. Music Integration: Let Daily Burn’s custom Feed.fm running soundtracks motivate you or connect to your Apple Music account to listen to your own playlists.

The app joins the recently-released Yoga by Daily Burn and HIIT Workouts by Daily Burn apps in providing affordable and accessible at-home workouts for members of all ages and levels. Just like other Daily Burn products, Running by Daily Burn focuses on ease of use and provides flexibility to your workout whenever and wherever you are. Running by Daily Burn is now available globally at the introductory price of $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial. Download the app here .

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community and currently offers three types of memberships to get people moving: At Home, HIIT, and Yoga. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.dailyburn.com .

