MasonLift and Atlas Polar Combine the Best of Canada with the Best of the West to Create a New Corporate Venture

/EIN News/ -- DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasonLift Ltd, the B.C. industry leader in forklift sales and service, has partnered with Atlas Polar Company Ltd., Canada’s #1 truck mounted sales and service network to create a new authorized sales and service dealer network for HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, and Multilift Hooklifts in British Columbia. The new company, ML-Truck Equipment Ltd., will launch December 11, 2019. The company will be based in Abbotsford with MasonLift service locations across the province.



Creating a new venture to sell and service truck-mounted equipment in BC was a natural for these two highly respected companies. They share a passion and commitment to quality and customer service that is unsurpassed, a result of expertise and experience built over more than 70-years and nearly 80-years respectively. And ML-Truck Equipment will provide the region not only with these highly regarded brands, but also the certified service network to support them.

MasonLift President Roger Sutton said, “MasonLift is proud to partner with Atlas Polar to launch this new business. And the offering of specialized truck-mounted equipment sales and service here is a great way to meet every customer’s needs. With over 150 years of joint industry experience behind us, no one will be better placed to provide it.”

HIAB is a global leader in truck-mounted equipment. HIAB cranes, Moffett Forklifts, and Multilift Hooklifts are #1 in Canada and can be found hard at work in almost every industry and in every challenging condition. Their patented innovative features are renowned for improving productivity, profitability, long life, and ease of use. And their reputation for quality and durability gives them the highest resale value in the marketplace.

“Atlas Polar introduced the first articulated truck-mounted crane to Canada – a HIAB – in 1953, and never looked back," said Bob Parr, President. "For us, it’s all about quality, so partnering with MasonLift to create the sole distributor in B.C. for HIAB, Moffett, and Multilift brands was the perfect relationship. Our new relationship with MasonLift, the most reputable and experienced forklift equipment company in British Columbia, is equally smart, logical and practical.”

MasonLift Ltd. will continue to provide sales, rentals, and certified, factory-trained service to forklift customers in British Columbia’s through its existing service centres, and will provide the certified service for the HIAB brands. ML-Truck Equipment will specialize in truck-mounted equipment, and will be the authorized dealer for HIAB, Moffett, and Multilift in British Columbia.

About MasonLift

MasonLift is a Canadian-owned industry leader with multiple service centres and over 70 highly skilled, certified technicians in British Columbia. It has the largest forklift rental fleet in Western Canada, and carries top of the line new and used forklift equipment, as well as a service fleet, short and long-term rentals, parts, guaranteed maintenance packages, and operator training programs. MasonLift is the authorized dealer for Toyota, Kalmar, Load Lifter and Ottawa brands.



For more information, please visit www.masonlift.com

About Atlas Polar

Established in 1938, Atlas Polar is a Canadian-owned company specializing in truck-mounted materials handling equipment. It introduced the first truck-mounted articulated hydraulic crane to Canada in 1953, and has since been the sole distributor in Canada for HIAB® cranes, Moffett® forklifts and Multilift® hooklifts. The company also manufactures innovative equipment including Hydrorake®, Hydrobrush® and StopLog Lifter™ systems and Polar Racks™ for hydroelectric dams and municipal waterways, Polar Remote Controls and HiVOLT Alert™ systems. Atlas Polar is committed to improving the safety, productivity, and profitability of its customers. Its national sales and service network is #1 in Canada. For more information, please visit www.atlaspolar.com

Contact ML-Truck Equipment Ltd.

Jeff Larsen, 604-517-6506, jlarsen@masonlift.com

Atlas Polar Limited

Bob Parr, 416-751-7740, bobparr@atlaspolar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.