RhythmOne Named #1 Programmatic Advertising Seller on Pixalate’s Global (US), Mobile and Video Trust (US and International) Indexes

Score assessed based on data from billions of transactions on transparency, viewability, ads.txt, engagement and more

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RhythmOne LLC, a Tremor International company, today announced its top rankings on the Q2 2019 Programmatic Seller Trust Indexes as issued by omni-channel fraud intelligence company Pixalate. RhythmOne was named #1 on the display-focused Global Seller Trust Index (GSTI) for the U.S., #1 on the Mobile Seller Trust Index (MSTI) and #1 on the Video Seller Trust Index (VSTI) for both the U.S. and international. RhythmOne has held the top spot in the GSTI ranking in the U.S. for the past year, and during this period it has also consistently placed in the international GSTI ranking’s top five.



“Our rankings reinforce our commitment to grow the highest quality programmatic marketplace for advertisers and publishers,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer at RhythmOne. “Our team will continue to provide innovative solutions that drive real business outcomes across all screens, giving advertisers the confidence that they are buying the highest quality inventory available.”

RhythmGuard, the company’s proprietary brand safety technology that is at the core of its programmatic platform, is designed to actively combat invalid traffic and fraud within the RhythmOne marketplace. RhythmGuard’s unique detection algorithms, combined with data and measures from recognized third-party verification partners, help ensure uniform quality across supply and demand partners.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standard in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of advertising networks and sellers across channels, platforms and devices. The indexes rank the relative quality of programmatic advertising sellers based on Pixalate’s proprietary technology that analyzes more than 100 billion impressions.

“Ad fraud continues to be the biggest threat facing our industry, and it is crucial that all programmatic sellers make a commitment to identify and eliminate invalid traffic in our ecosystem,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. “We are thrilled to see more companies give traffic quality the attention it deserves."

Pixalate’s GSTI ratings are based on an analysis of reach, ads.txt, masking, invalid traffic and ad viewability. It represents both mobile and desktop web inventory. MSTI ratings are based on an analysis of reach, invalid traffic by type, location and transparency, and represents mobile in-app inventory. VSTI ratings are based on an analysis of video player size, xGRP, xReach and invalid traffic by type, and represents video inventory across screens and devices.

To view Pixalate’s Q2 2019 Seller Trust Indexes, please visit: https://blog.pixalate.com/global-mobile-video-seller-trust-index-q2-2019 .

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies, operating in more than 70 countries. It has three core divisions: Tremor Video (brand advertising), RhythmOne (media) and Taptica (performance advertising).

RhythmOne drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly-ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners – and its influencer marketing offering fosters action and awareness by connecting brands with influencers who create and distribute branded content to engaged consumers.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces.

The Taptica performance business is an end-to-end mobile technology advertising platform that helps the world’s top brands reach their most valuable users with the widest range of traffic sources available today. Its proprietary technology leverages big data to target quality media at scale. It works with more than 600 advertisers including Amazon, Alibaba, Bytedance, Netmarble, Stubhub and OpenTable.

Tremor International Ltd is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR).

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.