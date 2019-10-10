Giving Thanks To All Who Plan Ahead For a Sober Ride Home This Holiday Weekend

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare for Thanksgiving weekend, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are taking a moment to give thanks for all the people who are committed to safe and sober driving.



“Most Canadians know how dangerous impaired driving is, and they never take the risk of getting behind the wheel drunk or high,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “We recognize those who always make the responsible choice and arrange a sober ride home.”

“Allstate Canada and our agents across the country recognize all the drivers – rideshare, taxis, transit, designated drivers – who get people home safely,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Michel. “Having these safe, sober and reliable transportation options means that fewer people will take the risk of driving impaired, and that is something for which we can all be thankful.”



Unfortunately, not everyone makes the right choice of leaving the car behind if they are drinking or consuming drugs. Crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs continue to kill hundreds of people, and injure tens of thousands, on Canadians roads and highways each year.

That is why MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada partner to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving and encourage Canadians to protect themselves and one another by:



never driving impaired; call an Uber, call a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay overnight;

never riding with drivers who are impaired;

calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Karen Benner, Manager of Public Relations, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-415-4151 or kbenner@allstate.ca.



