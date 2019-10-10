OpsRamp Hybrid IT Operations Management Platform Expands AIOps and Multi-Cloud Monitoring

OpsRamp OpsQ introduces enhanced machine learning models to reduce alert noise and control the chaos of modern IT operations.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps SaaS platform for the hybrid enterprise, today announced enhancements to its OpsQ event management and intelligent correlation machine learning models. The OpsRamp Fall 2019 Release also introduces new multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), along with new synthetics capabilities to improve digital customer experiences.



“Our recent report on The Roadmap to Becoming a Top Performing IT Organization discussed the need to provide a single IT operations platform that unifies data from a variety of sources to benefit different groups that are looking to streamline their processes - IT, Developers, Security, IoT and Industrial and, finally, business operations,” said Bojan Simic, President of the Digital Enterprise Journal. “OpsRamp is one of our select vendors that enables this, and the Fall Release enhances this value back to the business.”

Highlights of the OpsRamp Fall 2019 release include:

Service-Centric AIOps: OpsQ is OpsRamp's intelligent event management, alert correlation, and remediation solution. New OpsQ capabilities help incident management teams deal with alert floods and ensure faster recovery with proactive, actionable, and predictive insights:

OpsQ Inference Models: OpsQ’s machine learning-based inferencing discovers hidden connections across alert sequences and brings together related alerts for root-cause analysis. OpsRamp Fall 2019 release includes new ensemble learning capabilities that incorporate alert similarity to discover related alerts for faster troubleshooting and reduced downtime. Alert similarity-based pattern recognition is especially useful in increasing correlation accuracy when limited topology context is available about the environment.

OpsQ’s machine learning-based inferencing discovers hidden connections across alert sequences and brings together related alerts for root-cause analysis. OpsRamp Fall 2019 release includes new ensemble learning capabilities that incorporate alert similarity to discover related alerts for faster troubleshooting and reduced downtime. Alert similarity-based pattern recognition is especially useful in increasing correlation accuracy when limited topology context is available about the environment. Fine-Grained Observed Mode Widgets: OpsQ Observed Mode delivers greater transparency into machine learning models for performance monitoring by letting IT teams analyze shadow inferences in action before rolling them into production. OpsRamp Fall 2019 introduces widget enhancements that showcase potential alert reduction results for inferences created in Observed Mode.

OpsQ Observed Mode delivers greater transparency into machine learning models for performance monitoring by letting IT teams analyze shadow inferences in action before rolling them into production. OpsRamp Fall 2019 introduces widget enhancements that showcase potential alert reduction results for inferences created in Observed Mode. Improved Context Ingestion: OpsQ can ingest resource context via alerts from other IT operations management tools. Site reliability engineering teams can include resource name, resource group, service group, location, and custom attributes while posting an alert to OpsRamp so that OpsQ can deliver contextual event correlation for alerts from third-party tools.

Cloud Monitoring: Today OpsRamp delivers 100+ integrations for Amazon Web Services (AWS ), Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud Platform (GCP ). The OpsRamp Fall 2019 Release includes new integrations with AWS services and GCP events for enhanced multi-cloud monitoring support:

AWS IoT: AWS IoT is a managed cloud platform that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with cloud applications and other resources. OpsRamp offers better visibility into AWS IoT resources by showcasing the availability, connection and publish times, and other critical metrics within the IoT platform.

AWS IoT is a managed cloud platform that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with cloud applications and other resources. OpsRamp offers better visibility into AWS IoT resources by showcasing the availability, connection and publish times, and other critical metrics within the IoT platform. AWS Developer Tools: AWS Developer tools enable teams to create an efficient CI/CD process and use native integration with other Amazon Web services, such as EC2, Lambda, and EKS. OpsRamp now provides insights into the provisioning and performance of popular developer tools like AWS CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, and CodePipeline.

AWS Developer tools enable teams to create an efficient CI/CD process and use native integration with other Amazon Web services, such as EC2, Lambda, and EKS. OpsRamp now provides insights into the provisioning and performance of popular developer tools like AWS CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, and CodePipeline. Real-Time Discovery for GCP Platform Resources: OpsRamp can now capture and track events from GCP platform services that help in dynamic and real-time discovery of GCP platform resources. Cloud teams gain instant insights into create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) operations, quota breaches, and other service events that occur within the GCP platform.

Synthetic Monitoring: OpsRamp’s Synthetic Monitoring helps measure the user experience of websites and apps through simulated transactions. Synthetics now lets customers pinpoint website outages to specific network routes.

Custom Integration Framework: OpsRamp now makes it easy to build custom integrations using webhook authentication. Users can now build these integrations to ingest alerts from any webhook-capable tool into the OpsRamp platform.

“Our customers have told us that they’d like to have more visibility and control into how machine learning models for alert inferencing act and work,” said Mahesh Ramachandran, VP of Product Management for OpsRamp. “The Fall 2019 Release provides digital operations teams with clear explainability into OpsQ’s machine learning, along with integrations for popular cloud platforms.”

To learn more about OpsRamp Fall 2019 Release, visit www.OpsRamp.com/whatsnew .

To sign up for the OpsRamp Fall 2019 Release Webinar, visit info.OpsRamp.com/fall-release-2019 .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com



