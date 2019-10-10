Charleston, SC Named Most Popular City in the US by Condé Nast Traveler

Charleston, South Carolina has been named the most popular city in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler for the ninth year in a row.

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston, South Carolina has been named the most popular city in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler for the ninth year in a row as well as a top city in the world outside of the United Kingdom.Charleston is one of only 3 cities in the country be voted among the top world destinations by the magazine publication. These results will be celebrated in the November issue.Melinda Stevens, Editor in Chief of Condé Nast Traveler, shared her thoughts on this charming Southern hub noting that it is “Well-made, thoughtful, sophisticated not without a certain humor. It is a city for wandering alone, for getting lost, its neighborhoods revealing themselves like stage screens in the theater.”The Board Chair of Explore Charleston, Michael Tall, expressed the importance of these accolades to highlight “Charleston’s charm shines brightly through its people, richhistory, renowned cuisine, world-class accommodations, pristine island communities, and thriving cultural arts and shopping scenes."Historic Bed & Breakfasts in Downtown CharlestonCharleston has become a huge travel destination thanks in part to the charm and culture of the city as well as a top-ranking airport. It is home to a variety of genteel bed and breakfasts, inns, and hotels located in the heart of the historic downtown area, including The Governor’s House Inn.About Condé Nast TravelerCondé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine that seeks to provide content on top travel destinations, hotels, food, and more. The magazine is published by Condé Nast and has won 25 National Magazine Awards since it was launched in 1987.About Governor’s House InnThe Governor’s House Inn is conveniently located in downtown Charleston, within walking distance of many highly-rated dining spots and attractions. Formerly a Governor’s mansion, this historic inn offers convenient amenities, aristocratic comforts, and romantic grandeur. It has been noted in the “Best of Charleston” by Condé Nast Travel Guide and is the number one B&B in Charleston on TripAdvisor.Contact Governor’s House InnToll Free: (800) 720-9812Local: (843) 720-2070kimberlee@governorshouse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.